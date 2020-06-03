Johnson v Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions: Watch in full

3 June 2020, 09:31 | Updated: 3 June 2020, 13:29

Boris Johnson will face Keir Starmer for the first time since the Dominic Cummings saga during PMQs today.

The Prime Minister will be answering questions from the Labour leader in the House of Commons from midday today - and you can watch it live right here.

Mr Starmer is sure to concentrate on more important issues than a possible breaking of the lockdown laws by Mr Johnson's aide, but look out for some barbed comments.

Sure to come up are the government's plans for easing lockdown and the Black Lives Matter protests in both the US and the UK following the death of George Floyd after a police officer knelt on his beck for nine minutes.

The Daily Telegraph yesterday also reported that the Prime Minister will take "direct control" over the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Will Mr Starmer ask what he's been doing for the last 12 weeks?

It's sure to be an another dramatic encounter. Watch it live at the top of the page.

