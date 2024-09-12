Rock star Jon Bon Jovi talks 'distraught' woman down from edge of bridge while filming music video

12 September 2024, 05:21

Jon Bon Jovi helped a distraught woman down from a bridge
Jon Bon Jovi helped a distraught woman down from a bridge. Picture: Alamy/Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

By Kit Heren

Jon Bon Jovi has been caught on camera helping to talk a woman down from the ledge of a bridge.

Bon Jovi and a production assistant helped the woman back from the edge of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge over the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

The incident was caught on CCTV, with a video posted to YouTube but later removed for breaching the site's terms showed the assistant talking to the woman.

Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge, which remained open to the public during the shoot.

Jon Bon Jovi with the woman and the production assistant
Jon Bon Jovi with the woman and the production assistant. Picture: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

The Livin' On A Prayer singer slowly approached, waved to the woman and joined in the conversation.

Eventually the woman turned around to face the two and they helped her over the railing to safety.

Bon Jovi talked to the woman and embraced her.

The scene on the bridge
The scene on the bridge. Picture: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

A representative for Bon Jovi said he would not be commenting on the incident.

Nashville Police praised him and the production assistant for helping the "distraught woman".

The force said on social media: "A shout out to @jonbonjovi and his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night.

"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

