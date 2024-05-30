Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
'Momentous': Jon Sopel gives his analysis as Donald Trump becomes first former president to be convicted of a crime
30 May 2024, 22:34
The News Agent's Jon Sopel has given his analysis on Donald Trump's historic conviction, labelling it "momentous".
“An ex-president now has a criminal record…he is a convicted felon.”