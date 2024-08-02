Jonathan Ross in privacy row over 'distressing' plans for 93 homes close to his 16th century Dorset farmhouse

Jonathan Ross pictured with his wife Jane, next to his Cauldron Barn Farm in Swanage, Dorset. Picture: BNPS

By Charlie Duffield

Jonathan Ross has become caught up in a privacy row over plans for 93 new homes to be built close to his country home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Classic FM host believes the development would cause a "distressing loss of privacy" as the homes would have a vantage point into bedrooms in his 16th-century property, which is close to Swanage in Dorset.

Since 2005 Ross and his wife Jane, who is a producer and screenwriter, have been the owners of the Grade II-listed Cauldron Barn Farm, which has a swimming pool, tennis court and horse-riding grounds.

Now, developers intend to convert a disused former school nearby to the old barn into a major housing project.

Westcoast Developments has put in place plans to convert Harrow House International College, which shut down in 2021, into a combination of flats and homes to assist with the area's planning targets.

Properties in the Victorian seaside town sold for £440,000 last year, and locals are now worried they will be priced out of the market by second home owners.

This week the government announced it would make it easier for developers to construct in rural areas, to help deliver its promised of 1.5 million news homes by 2029.

In his letter of objection to Dorset council planners, Ross said: “Building up the height of the current buildings would mean that our property would be directly overlooked.

Read More: Minister tells 'far-right' rioters 'we are 'watching you', as fears grow of more disorder this weekend

Read More: Evan Gershkovich back in US as 16 prisoners freed from Russian jails in biggest exchange since Cold War

"We have bedrooms that face towards the proposed development and the loss of privacy would be very distressing and cause a great deal of stress.

"We are also concerned about the change to the fabric of local life caused by so many new dwellings in the area, and the direct impact on traffic and amenities.

"We’ve been approached many times by developers asking to buy our land for the same purpose and refuse because we are conscious of the impact it would have on the entire community.

"Building work on this scale would have a negative impact on wildlife."

The plans are for 14 apartments in the current school building, 38 one-to-three bedroom flats in three apartment blocks and 41 two-to-four bedroom homes.

The maximum height of the buildings will be three or four storeys.

Ross's worries about privacy were also reflected by fellow resident Malcolm Jenkins.

He said there would be a "clear view into existing properties and gardens" and that the development would block sunlight.

Chapman Lily Planning, a firm working for Westcoast Developments said 10 per cent of the homes would be affordable, which would boost the council's housing target.

It added: “This site has the potential to deliver a highly successful and sustainable housing development of 93 new homes.”