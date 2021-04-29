JVT gives Matt Hancock his first Covid-19 jab

29 April 2021, 10:12

Professor Jonathan Van Tam gives Matt Hancock his covid jab
Professor Jonathan Van Tam gives Matt Hancock his covid jab. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam gave Health Secretary Matt Hancock his first Covid-19 vaccination today at the Science Museum.

Mr Hancock said it is a "privilege" to get his first coronavirus vaccine there and thanked Professor Van-Tam for administering the vaccination.

The Health Secretary tweeted a picture of the moment he was given his first dose, describing the process as quick and painless.

The picture shows a masked Prof Van-Tam, giving the health secretary the vaccination in his left arm. He posted online: "Brilliant! Got the jab. In & out in 8 minutes. Didn't hurt at all. Massive thanks to JVT & the @sciencemuseum team. When you get the call, get the jab!"

In a statement he added it is "a privilege to get my first jab within the historic walls of the Science Museum in London, where the team are documenting the national pandemic response and preserving items like the first Covid-19 vaccine vial to be used anywhere in the world".

He paid tribute to learning from science, saying it had been "central this last year more than ever" and that it therefore "felt fitting to be at the museum".

He added: "Over 47 million doses have now been administered across the country thanks not only to hundreds of hospitals, GP clinics and pharmacies, but to incredible sites like this that have volunteered their unused spaces.

"The rollout continues at pace and we are on track to reach our target of offering all adults a first dose of the vaccine by the end of July.

"I was very excited when my call came, and I'd urge everyone to take up the offer when it comes, and become part of history in the UK's biggest ever vaccination programme."

