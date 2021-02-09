Jonathan Van-Tam warns against booking a summer holiday this year

9 February 2021, 06:10 | Updated: 9 February 2021, 06:12

England's Deputy CMO urged caution over booking summer holidays this year
England's Deputy CMO urged caution over booking summer holidays this year. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

England's deputy chief medical officer has advised against booking summer holidays abroad just yet.

Speaking at a briefing yesterday, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said "the more elaborate your plans are for summer holidays... the more you are stepping into making guesses about the unknown."

He explained: "The more elaborate your plans are for summer holidays, in terms of crossing borders, in terms of household mixing, given where we are now, I think we just have to say the more you are stepping into making guesses about the unknown. I can't give people a proper answer at this point because we don't yet have the data. It's just too early."

READ MORE: All UK arrivals to 'undergo two Covid tests during quarantine'

He said any easing of lockdown restrictions in England would have to take place "gradually" and that contemplating what will happen in summer is stepping into the realm of a guessing game.

Prof Van-Tam told a No 10 news briefing that it is "just too early to say".

He added: "Public health counter measures, non-pharmaceutical interventions, social distancing restrictions, they will have to be released gradually.

"How quickly they can be released will depend upon three things - the virus, the vaccine and the extent to which the public obey the rules that are in place, which thankfully the vast majority always do."

He said it was too soon to say to what extent people could begin to start planning summer holidays.

Prof Van-Tam added: "The key with this coronavirus is again through vaccination, to take the whole curve and shift it to the left, so the vast majority of the illness is an illness that is manageable in the community - as opposed to causing enormous pressure on our hospitals.

"And we can do that through vaccination, and if we do that we open up a whole way of living normally - much more normally - again in the future."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mary Wilson, of The Supremes

Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies aged 76

George Eustice told Nick Ferrari he is very confident hotel quarantine rooms will be secured in time

Eustice 'very confident' 20k quarantine hotel rooms will be available by Monday
School teachers dressed in their school uniforms flash the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar

Police in Myanmar crack down on crowds defying protest ban

The koala was rescued after causing a five-car pileup

Koala rescued after causing five-car pileup in Australia

Rioters storm the US Capitol on January 6

Stage set for Trump impeachment trial

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

France’s health minister receives AstraZeneca jab

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP
PM 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

Government 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien
Doctor tells LBC he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab

Doctor troubled he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab
James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab
James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities

James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities
'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London