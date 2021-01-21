Jonathan Van Tam's mother receives Covid-19 vaccination

21 January 2021

By Kate Buck

The 79-year-old mother of Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van Tam has received her first Covid vaccination.

Jonathan Van-Tam's mother Elizabeth, who turned 79 this month, had her jab at a GP surgery in Whittlesey, six miles east of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire on Thursday.

He has previously spoken about encouraging her to be ready to receive the vaccine when she got the call, and she confirmed that he had sent her "lots of reminders".

Ms Van-Tam said: "I was really happy to get my Covid-19 vaccine.

"While I've had lots of reminders from Jonathan, I needed no encouragement when I received my phone call.

"The jab didn't hurt at all and the NHS staff were excellent.

"I would encourage everyone to take up the offer when it comes."

Prof Van-Tam, who said his mother calls him "Jonny", previously said he had told her it was "really important" to get the jab "because you are so at risk".

He said on Thursday: "I'm delighted my mum has received her Covid vaccination and to know she will have some protection against this deadly virus.

"Like everyone else, it's important that she also has her second dose when called for this.

"Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and I urge everyone to take up the offer as soon as they are called forward.

"It is essential that everyone continues to stay at home if possible whether they have had the vaccine or not to protect the NHS and save lives."

