JonBenet Ramsey's father received chilling letter 'naming' his daughter's killer after bombshell Netflix documentary

18 December 2024

Aug. 17, 2006 - JONBENET RAMSEY.SUPPLIED BY JONBENETRAMSEYRETRO(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com)
A new documentary "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey” has launched on Netflix. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Following the release of Netflix’s bombshell JonBenet Ramsey documentary, the girl’s father received a letter from a woman claiming her ex-husband was his daughter's killer.

Pageant queen JonBenet Ramsey was found bludgeoned and strangled to death in a spare room of her home in Boulder, Colorado.

The case shocked the nation and quickly became one of the most high-profile and widely covered criminal cases in American history.

The killing of the six-year-old sparked an unprecedented wave of media attention and conspiracy theories that would continue for years, feeding public fascination and speculation into her death.

Netflix released an explosive documentary earlier this year, detailing a murder case which left America, and the world, reeling.

Watch the trailer for Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey?

The girl’s father, John Ramsey, said, after receiving the letter, he quickly followed up on the tip.

However, he has yet to hear back from the letter’s sender.

“Based on all this publicity, recently I got a letter from a lady saying, ‘My ex-husband’s the killer, and I’ve kept this inside for as long as I can – please, please call me,’” Ramsey told the MailOnline.

“We reached out to her, but she didn’t answer the phone, so I don’t know. We’ve shared at this point with a private investigator.”

On Christmas night, 1996, JonBenét spent time with her family, including her parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, and her brother, Burke.

A Boulder Police detective walks to the home of John and Patricia Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado
A Boulder Police detective walks to the residence at 749 15th Street in Boulder. Picture: Alamy

The next morning, Patsy discovered her daughter missing and found a ransom note demanding $118,000 for JonBenét's release. She called 911 at around 6:30AM.

Investigators later noted the amount matched the Christmas bonus awarded to John.

The police quickly arrived minutes later and searched the house. At about 1PM, JonBenét's body was found in the basement of the home, covered with a blanket. She had a garrote around her neck and duct tape on her mouth.

The cause of death was later found to be blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.There was no evidence of conventional rape, there was evidence that there had been a vaginal injury.

Evidence also suggested that the paintbrush used in the garrote was also used for sexual assault.

xx
JonBenet with her moth Patsy and brother Burke. Picture: Netflix
Patsy Ramsey defends herself at a press conference
Patsy Ramsey defends herself at a press conference. Picture: Alamy

The case was initially treated as a kidnapping gone wrong, but there were no signs of forced entry into the home, raising suspicions and turning interest onto the family.

A ransom note found at the scene was unusually long and seemed staged, leading to doubts about its authenticity. It was also written using a notepad and paper belonging to the Ramseys.

Neighbour Melody Stanton reported she was awoken shortly after midnight by the sound of a child's scream coming from the Ramsey residence.

The family, especially John and Patsy, came under scrutiny, but no concrete evidence linking them to the crime emerged.

DNA evidence found on JonBenét’s clothing did not match any family members. However, it did not lead to any direct identification of a suspect either.

Various theories about the case have circulated over the years. Some suggest an intruder may have been responsible.

Patsy holds up a reward sign for information leading to the arrest of their daughter's murderer
Patsy holds up a reward sign for information leading to the arrest of their daughter's murderer. Picture: Getty

Forensic investigators extracted enough material from a mixed blood sample found on JonBenét's underwear to establish a DNA profile. It belonged to an unknown male person, and excluded the DNA of the Ramseys. The DNA was submitted to the FBI's database containing more than 1.6 million profiles, but the sample did not match any.

Others believe nine-year-old brother, Burke, may have accidentally killed her, with the parents then staging a cover-up.

Some think the siblings had an argument about pineapple. Photographs of the home taken on the day when her body was found show a bowl of pineapple on the kitchen table with a spoon in it.

The ransom note and the manner of her death raised questions about an inside job.

Many critics argue the Boulder Police Department made several significant missteps in the investigation.

GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER: THE JONBENET RAMSEY MYSTERY, Cliff De Young, Judi Evans Luciano, 2000. (c) Franklin Media/ Courtesy:
The Ramseys have consistently maintained their innocence. Picture: Alamy

One of the most commonly cited mistakes was the failure to secure the crime scene - after the 911 call, the house was not properly sealed off and compromised forensic evidence.The ransom note found in the home was unusual in both its length and content, leading many to question its legitimacy.

Some suggest Boulder Police focused too quickly on the Ramsey family without fully considering other possible suspects, such as intruders.

There was no sign of forced entry into the house, and the ransom note appeared to have been written by someone familiar with the family.

The DNA found under her fingernails and on her clothing was eventually determined to be from an unknown male. However, for years, the police failed to explore this lead thoroughly.

In 1999, a grand jury indicted the Ramseys on charges of child abuse resulting in death, but the prosecutor refused to sign the indictment due to lack of evidence.

Attendees pay their respects at the graves of Patsy Ramsey, and daughter JonBenet, during services for Patsy
Attendees pay their respects at the graves of Patsy Ramsey, and daughter JonBenet, during services for Patsy. Picture: Alamy

The case remained unsolved for many years, and the Ramseys continued to maintain their innocence.

In 2008, new DNA testing methods were used, and the Ramsey family was officially cleared of involvement in the crime.

Investigators turned their focus to the possibility of an unknown intruder, but the case has remained unresolved.

Israel and Hamas are said to be nearing a ceasefire

Israel and Hamas 'nearing ceasefire' as peace in Gaza 'closer than ever'

