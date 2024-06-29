Jonnie Irwin's widow shares heartbreaking way she told kids their dad had died of cancer in heartfelt tribute

29 June 2024, 13:08

Jonnie Irwin's wife has made a heartfelt tribute
Jonnie Irwin's wife has made a heartfelt tribute. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Jonnie Irwin's widow has revealed how she told her kids their dad had died and their heartbreaking responses to the news.

The TV presenter was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020 and died earlier this year at the age of 50.

He has left behind wife Jess and twins, Rafa and Cormac and their oldest son Rex.

In a new interview, Jess also spoke about the pain of having to watch her husband slowly deteriorate as he battled with his health.

The mum said she decided to talk to their eldest son Rex first before speaking to the twins.

Speaking to the Mail Online, Jess said: "I told Rex first, that Daddy had gone to heaven, in the sky, and he ran out of the room and hid.

"He said, 'Why can't the spaceman bring Daddy back?'

"Then I told the twins. They asked, 'How did the angels carry him up to the sky?' I said, 'Angels have special powers.' It was all toddler talk.

"The conversation will change as they get older."

Jess shared she finds comfort in how her children are dealing with it.

She said that Rex uses his sunglasses to be able to see his dad. She said: "He showed me his sunglasses. He said he could see into space with them.

'If I press this button I can see Daddy and this one lets me hear him talk. But it only works at night.' I said, 'Wow, can I borrow them?"

A spokesperson for the family shared the news of his death on Instagram on February 2 and wrote: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie's passing.

"A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

"At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie's family as they navigate through this profound loss.

"Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

"As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts.

"Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on. Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten."

Jess also shared the news to her Instagram with a heartbreaking tribute to her husband: "Good night my favourite. Thank you for everything.

"I will always love you.

"The hardest day has come, a day I prayed wouldn’t come. It’s with all the the saddness in the world that I confirm Jonnie has passed away earlier today.

"His magical brain that continued to fight to the end has now gone to sleep.

"He has given me more than I could ever have wished for, 8 bonkers years of love and adventure and 3 amazing boys.

"I will continue to make you proud but only with your love still finding me and guiding me for the rest of my life, me and the boys still need you.

"Jonnie you really were the most handsome man I ever knew and I am so sorry for this cruel end. It really wasn’t fair and you didn’t deserve any of this.

"You gave so much time to others and touched everyone you met, I have never experienced anything like the effect you had on people.

I love you so much and forever proud of you xxx"

