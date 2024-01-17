Jonnie Irwin 'shares reasons I'm still here' as he talks about buying more time amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin has said hope and positivity are his secrets to living with cancer. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Jonnie Irwin has spoken about what he believes are the "reasons I’m still here" as he battles terminal cancer.

The former Escape to the Country presenter was initially told he only had six months left to live after being diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2020.

And two years ago the 50-year-old announced that the cancer had spread from his lung to his brain.

The TV presenter - who has son Rex and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with wife Jess - said he has extended his life by using experimental therapies and diets.

Jonnie said: "I had a fake 50th birthday party at the start of the year and now I'm 50-years-old."

He added: "One of the reasons I think I think I'm still here is I'm not a cancer patient. It's always there at the back of your mind but I'm living with cancer, not dying of cancer. Every time I talk about how strong I feel, I end up in hospital the next day, so I'm not going to curse it.

"If I just listened to the prognosis I was preliminarily given, I'd be curled up in a ball and crying myself to death. But I feel much more empowered and much more educated that there is a sphere of help, and help form the NHS is a massive part of that sphere. But there's also bits and bobs that I can do. I'm doing hyperbaric oxygen, [intravenous] Vitamin C, Reiki I feel great after it.

"I'm so much more open minded. Probably because I've got a gun to my head. It's a rich kaleidoscope of help that I'm getting and I will continue to do that. You've got to look into alternatives."

Jonnie Irwin was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2020 and initially given six months to live. Picture: Alamy

Jonnie explained each cancer patient "differs," as he went on: "I'm convinced the reason I'm here is from a mixture of things. And things working cohesively."

Speaking to cancer survivor Jane McLelland for her new podcast, Jonnie said her book and advice had given him hope.

The TV presenter said: "At the very least you're giving people hope. And as a patient that can add weeks and months. This positive attitude buys you days, buys you weeks and buys you moments."