Cricketer Josh Baker’s parents say they are ‘broken’ after his death aged 20 as they share emotional tribute

The parents of rising young cricketer Josh Baker have paid tribute to their son. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

The parents of rising cricket star Josh Baker have said they are ‘broken’ following his death aged 20.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul and Lisa Baker paid tribute to their son on Friday after it was announced he had died.

He was found dead at his apartment in Worcester on Thursday morning after he failed to show up for a match he was playing in.

Josh, a spin bowler, signed for Worcestershire in 2021, and was "a popular figure" at the club.

On Friday, his parents paid tribute to Josh as they said he ‘achieved so many of his dreams’ before turning 21.

They wrote on social media: “We are both broken. Achieved so many of his dreams before reaching 21.

“Take every opportunity to hug your parents and children.

“We've taken great comfort from the many messages received so far - keep sharing and posting your memories please.”

Hundreds of tributes poured in for the young cricketer following the news on Friday.

His team-mates said they were “heartbroken” by the news.

His parents said they were 'broken' following Josh's death. Picture: Instagram

Josh, who played for the second XI on Wednesday, had a "vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm" for the game, Worcestershire said.

Kim Tutcher, Josh’s former assistant to house master, posted a tribute, writing: “I can still see you returning back to Malvern; cricket bag or golf bag on your back (or even both), mum following on with hangers full of immaculately ironed shirts, dad carrying the important bags full of kit, snacks and goodies and treats and you cuddling your all important pillow.

“I was so proud of the way you embraced your diabetes, I never heard you feel sorry for yourself or let it hold you back, you organised your medications and told me what to order, it made my job so easy.

“We all celebrated your signing for Worcestershire, a schoolboy one day and a rookie professional the next.

“Dreams do come true, hard work does pay off, the love and support of family and friends is so important and incalculable.

“There is a large hole left in our lives, but it will be filled with wonderful memories of a talented and fun loving sportsman, who cruelly was taken far too soon. Night, night Josh and thank you x”.

It is unclear what caused his death.

Read more: Barry Manilow makes 'back up plan' to move show to rival Manchester arena due to ongoing crisis at Co-op Live

Read more: Britney Spears reveals painful injury in tearful video as she blames mum for ‘set up’ at Los Angeles hotel

His death is being investigated by the coroner David Reid and an inquest is expected to open next week.

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the Senior Coroner has received a referral reporting the sad death of Joshua Baker.

“There will be no further information until further investigations have taken place.”

Michael Vaughan, the legendary former England cricket captain, was among those also paying tribute to Baker.

Worcestershire County Cricket Club said in a statement that they were "heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old.

"Josh turned professional with the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad.

"More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met.

"His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team."

Ashley Giles, Worcestershire’s CEO, added: "The news of Josh’s passing has left us all devastated.

"Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family.

The ECB said in a statement: "The ECB is desperately sad to learn of the passing of Josh Baker. This is devastating news.

"We extend our best wishes to Josh's family and friends, to everyone who knew and loved him, and to everyone at Worcestershire CCC."

Vaughan said of Baker's death: "This is so sad. Thoughts with all his family & close friends."

England's Barmy Army said: "RIP Josh Baker. Our thought are with his friends, family and everyone at Worcestershire at a truly awful time."