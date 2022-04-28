Breaking News

Man, 28, charged with murdering four family members stabbed to death in Bermondsey

Dolet Hill, left, and Samantha Drummonds, top right, were among the victims in the Delaford Road attack. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Will Taylor

A 28-year-old man has been charged with four murders in Bermondsey.

Joshua Jacques, 28, is now due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

He is charged with killing Dolet Hill, 64, Denton Burke, 58, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and Samantha Drummonds, 27, on Monday after an incident in South London.

Ms Hill was was the partner of Mr Burke, mother of Tanysha and grandmother of Tanysha's daughter Samantha.

They were found stabbed after emergency services were called to Delaford Road early on Monday, but they could not be saved.

Locals said Samantha had only just moved into the home, having lived there a few days after leaving her flat for renovations.

