Man accused of murdering four family members 'found naked in bathroom', court hears

Victims Dolet Hill, left, Samantha Drummonds, top right, and a court sketch of Joshua Jacques. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man accused of murdering four members of the same family was found by police naked in an upstairs bathroom, a court heard today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joshua Jacques, 28, is charged over the deaths of NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Offori-Akkufo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.

They died in a terraced home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south London, on Monday April 25.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told the Old Bailey all four victims had "sustained numerous wounds inflicted by a knife or knives" and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The defendant was found naked in the bathroom upstairs.

READ MORE: 'Ukraine will win': Boris gets standing ovation as first leader to address Kyiv Parliament

READ MORE: Protesters take to streets after documents suggest US poised to overturn abortion rights

Police had been alerted to sounds of a disturbance at the property in the early hours of the morning.

Officers then discovered the victims' bodies, with Mr Burke discovered at the foot of the stairs and the three women in the kitchen.

Jacques, from Minard Road, Lewisham, south-east London, was arrested and taken to Brixton police station.

He was subsequently charged with four counts of murder.

The defendant appeared before Judge Mark Lucraft QC via video link from Belmarsh prison, speaking only to confirm his identity.

Joshua Jacques appearing in the dock at an earlier hearing. Picture: Alamy

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for July 19. Jacques, who wore a grey tracksuit, was remanded into custody.

According to a Gofundme page set up to help pay funeral costs, the family have been left "truly heartbroken".

Ms Hill had been happily married to council worker Mr Burke for 15 years and had worked in the NHS for more than 20 years.

Tanysha Drummonds, also known as Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, was a nurse who supported her mother in charity ventures and was described as "a doting wife, caring mother and a great friend".

Her daughter Samantha was "an upbeat, fun-loving, bubbly young lady who adored her grandmother Dolet," the family said.