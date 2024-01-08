Wales and British and Irish Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

JPR Williams has died. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back JPR Williams has died aged 74.

Williams was part of the golden era of Welsh rugby in the 1970s, captaining Wales and Bridgend.

The rugby legend was a fearless player known for his aggressive and attacking style. He won 55 Wales caps and started all eight Tests on victorious Lions tours to New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa three years later.

He was revered among fellow Wales greats like Sir Gareth Edwards and Gerald Davies, and regarded as one of rugby union's finest players.

His death was announced by Bridgend Ravens, a club that Williams served as a player and club president.

Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams.



One of Bridgend's most decorated players and an icon of World rugby, JPR served the club most recently as Club President.



Our thoughts are with JPR's family and friends at this sad time 💙



🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/gUqFuhPWg0 — Bridgend Ravens (@bridgendravens) January 8, 2024

A statement read: "Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams.

"An icon of the World game, John Peter Rhys Williams served Bridgend Ravens as a player and most recently as Club President.

"He was capped 55 times for Wales and made 8 Test Appearances for the British and Irish Lions. Highlights of his illustrious career included winning two Schweppes Cup Titles with Bridgend in 1979 and 1980 and Three Grand Slam Titles in 1971, 1976 and 1978 for Wales.

"Following his retirement from the game, JPR became a key figure of the club’s administrative team, serving as Bridgend Ravens Club President – a role he held until his passing.

"JPR’s passing leaves a huge void at the club, and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time."