Jubilant England fans celebrate as Lionesses sail through to World Cup final and Aussie fans left in tears

Fans roared with delight following England's victory. Picture: Boxpark/BBC Sport

By Jenny Medlicott

Fans across the country erupted with delight as the Lionesses sailed through to the World Cup final.

England fans went wild on Wednesday as the Lionesses sealed their victory and secured a place in Sunday’s World Cup final against Spain.

Masses of fans at Boxpark venues jumped with triumph, burst into chants of 'Sweet Caroline' and beamed with delight as the Lionesses sealed their victory.

In a historic moment for England, the Lionesses made it through to the Women's World Cup final after beating Australia's Matildas 3-1.

It will be the first World Cup final for an England side since 1966, winning 3-1 with a goal by Alessia Russo in the 85th minute.

Fans online shared in the pandemonium of delight across England, as one wrote about the game: “The way I shouted “YES” so loud with an enthusiastic fist pump in the middle of the street when the second goal was scored.”

While another said: “Unbelievable achievement. A tense, adrenaline inducing and fantastic 90 minutes to watch.

“Congratulations ladies! You are an inspiration to millions of people in the Country.

“We all can’t wait to cheer you on to the fullest when Sunday comes.”

The Prince of Wales also hailed the side's victory, writing: "What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses - on to the final! Commiserations to The Matildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup."

Fans roared with delight as the Lionesses sealed their place in the World Cup final. Picture: Boxpark

But some Aussie fans were left in tears following the defeat, as a number of their 75,000 home crowd fans held their heads in their heads as they processed the result.

Some players on the pitch were also spotted as they shed tears and attempted to comfort one another.

Russo's strike came after Lauren Hemp fired home to put England 2-1 up - in response to a wonder goal from Matildas superstar Sam Kerr.

Ella Toone fired a superb goal into the top right corner after a well worked move on the left of the Australia box ten minutes from the end of the first half, putting the team 1-0 in the lead.

But that strike looked tame compared to Kerr's wonder strike, as the icon crowned her first start at this world cup by running at the defence and firing in a magnificent goal outside the area just after the hour mark to bring the sides level.

England initially wobbled in the aftermath as if shellshocked, but quickly hit back with Hemp, who showed great desire to wrestle the ball from the Australian defence before firing under Mackenzie Arnold.

Early on in the semi-final, Mary Earps denied Kerr who looked one on one, but the flag went up against her.

Shortly after, a brilliant ball from Alex Greenwood played in Georgia Stanway who fired on the volley at the near post but was denied by Arnold.

England looked sharp in the opening minutes, putting Australia on the back foot, but the Matildas grew into the game.

England fans celebrated the glorious triumph on Wednesday. Picture: Boxpark

Hayley Raso had an attempt at the far post after a corner for the hosts on the cusp of half time but it was deflected wide.

But shortly after England found the opening after Toone fired in as England worked the ball in from a throw on the left hand side.

England survived a late Australia corner and attack to walk in at half time 1-0 up.

They started the opening minutes of the second half giving the ball away, but Australia struggled to create clear cut chances, repeatedly trying to put the ball into the box but failing to get much purchase from the Lionesses' defence.

As England got forward before the hour mark Hemp shot from outside the area, forcing Arnold to turn it round the corner.

Greenwood's subsequent corner was met by captain Millie Bright but she headed wide.

After giving the ball up one too many times, they were finally forced to pay minutes after that Bright chance.

Australia who looked unable to extract much from the game, got the ball and Kerr ran at the England defence in defiance of her calf injury that has limited her appearances at this tournament.

She scored a magnificent goal from outside the area, and England looked shellshocked after as Australia tried to find a rapid second.

Aussies were left in tears at the defeat. Picture: BBC Sport

The Matildas were left heartbroken after the loss. Picture: Alamy

But they held their nerves, and came close twice minutes after, with Russo heading just wide from a Hemp cross after Bronze nearly accidentally chipped Arnold with a cross from the right of the Australia penalty area.

Such a strong response paid off when Hemp chased down a long ball from Millie Bright and nipped into to take the ball when Australia's back line failed to deal with it.

With England hoping to see the game out, Kerr was unable to follow up her earlier wonder goal by missing two excellent chances.

First, Mary Fowler sent in a superb ball but Kerr, right in front of the England goal but facing away, could only head over the bar at six yards.

She then managed to play in another Australia attack but Earps saved well before the ball fell to Kerr from a corner - though she could only blast that over the bar too.

Her profligacy was punished when England cleared, and the excellent Hemp latched onto the ball, got past her marker then played in Russo to finish and send England into the final.

England will face Spain in the final on Sunday. Last July, England beat Spain 2-1 in the quarter finals of the UEFA European Women’s Championship.