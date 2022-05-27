Jubilee bank holiday celebrations threatened by 'unpredictable' rain

The weather for the Jubilee weekend is currently difficult to predict. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend could be a weather washout with a threat of "unpredictable" rain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brits are looking forward to a four-day bank holiday weekend celebration next weekend, but whilst the Met Office says there is a possibility of sunshine, there could also be showers.

Forecaster Aidan McGivern says at the moment the outlook is a "loose cannon".

Read more: When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

Read more: 'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman this the UK is set to see "plenty of sun" this weekend but things become more uncertain in the week.

"Although the Jubilee Weekend is still a week away, what we’re keeping an eye on is how a plume of warm air behaves later in the week, which, despite returning temperatures to around average for the time of year, could also bring some showers as it moves in from the south and travels north on Thursday and Friday," he said.

Mr McGivern said a "weaker and more meandering" jet stream means weather systems "move around more randomly".

With areas of high and low pressure expected to surround the UK, it is not yet clear which ones will determine the weather for the four-day weekend.

The UK could see some wild weather. Picture: Alamy

"Some computer models are suggesting that low will drift our way from the south west for the end of next week to bring more widespread showers and outbreaks of rain in from the south west," he said.

"But other computer models are suggesting that we keep the higher pressure to the west and lower pressure to the east but that low doesn't come anywhere near us.

"So those are the two main possibilities."

However, he did have some good news.

"What both of those outcomes show are generally light winds and temperatures recovering because we'll have lost the northerly airflow," he said.

But he said the amount of rain remained uncertain, saying: "There's a lot of uncertainty for later next week in terms of the details about the rainfall... hopefully we will have a bit more clarity in the next few days."

Read more: Charles and Camilla to star in special EastEnders episode for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Read more: Queen's Platinum Jubilee present as eight towns become cities

Events such as street parties are being planned to mark the occasion. Picture: Alamy

Queen Elizabeth is marking her Platinum Jubilee next weekend to celebrate her historic 70-year reign.

Celebrations will be held up and down the country, including street parties, the Trooping of the Colour, a collection of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a thanksgiving service and a party at Buckingham Palace.

Members of the royal family will join in the celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew, who are all no longer working royals, are set to join the Queen at the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, June 3.

The monarch's cousins, children and grandchildren are also expected to attend.