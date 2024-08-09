'There is no distinction': Judge jails two counter-protesters for affray after street fight in Leeds

Both men were involved in a fight on the streets of Leeds. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Henry Moore

A judge hit back at the idea of two-tier policing as he sentenced two men to a combined 50 months behind bars after taking part in riots in Leeds last week.

Sameer Ali, 21, and Adnan Ghafoor, 31, attacked a group of rioters as far-right groups clashed with counter-protesters.

Judge Guy Kearl KC said: "The violence used by you and others was unlawful."

Dispelling the notion of two-tier policing, he added: "The law applies to everyone, no matter what colour, race, religion or political persuasion, there is no distinction."

Sameer Ali, 21, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for affray.

The judge told Ali: "You played a leading role in a group activity, and a large number of people will have been affected by this incident."

Samir Ali. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Adnan Ghafoor, 31, was then sentenced to two and a half years in prison for affray, which includes a 12-month term for breaching a suspended sentence.

To Ghafoor, Judge Kearl said: "You acted in concert with the others, and therefore you are jointly responsible, albeit that you played a slightly reduced role."

Graham O'Sullivan, representing Ali, said his client was provoked by "Islamophobic threats and abuse" from the group of white men, including comments like "f*** Allah" and the use of racial slurs.

Jailing the pair, the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Kearl , said: "This was a group attack involving in excess of 10 men in circumstances of a heightened state of public concern and anxiety to which each of you have contributed."

Adnan Ghafoor. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

This comes after Britain's oldest rioter was jailed on Thursday.

William Morgan of Walton, Liverpool, admitted violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

He was among several who were jailed on Thursday after taking part in the far-right riots that have rocked several towns and cities across England over the past week.

John O'Malley, 43, was also given a two year, eight-month prison sentence at Liverpool Crown Court for his role in a riot in Southport, the first town to experience violent disorder after the killing of three girls last Monday.

O'Malley was identified from footage in the violence on St Luke's Road in Southport on July 30. The sentencing judge told him: "There's very clear footage showing the developing disorder and you were at the front of what was essentially a baying mob."

William Morgan. Picture: Merseyside Police

Also at Liverpool Crown court, brothers Adam Wharton, 28, and Ellis Wharton, 22, were jailed for burglary with intent after admitting looting the Spellow Hub library on County Road in the Liverpool riots.

Adam Wharton was given 20 months, while Ellis Wharton was given 11, including three for assaulting a police officer.

At Teesside Crown Court, a couple who went to a riot in Hartlepool after enjoying an afternoon of bingo have both been jailed for two years and two months.

Steven Mailen, a 54-year-old former postmaster and school governor and Ryan Sheers, 29, both pleaded guilty to violent disorder in the north-eastern town.

Mailen, 54, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, was described as "one of the main instigators" of the violent disorder.

Sheers, 29, of Powlett Road, Hartlepool, was bitten by a police dog on the backside, in footage that spread quickly around the internet.

The judge said Mailen and Sheers were "at the very forefront of the mob", and tried to push their way through a police cordon, with Mailen taunting officers and encouraging others to use violence towards them.

John O'Malley. Picture: CPS

In Plymouth, in Devon, a "thug" who claimed a rock police found in his pocket was "a healing stone" was jailed for two years and eight months.

Michael Williams, 51, of Sparkwell, Devon, had admitted violent disorder after being seen kicking another man. Judge Robert Linford said his claim about the rock was "ludicrous" and called him a thug who "ran amok" during Monday night's riot.

In video footage played to the court, Williams chanted "Allah, Allah, who the f*** is Allah" after his arrest, and swore at police several times. Edward Bailey, for Williams, said that he "had been drinking earlier that day" and "didn't set out on this particular evening with the intention of violence".

Sheers and Mailen. Picture: CPS

Meanwhile a man who spat at police and threatened to punch an officer during riots was jailed for two years and four months in Plymouth.

Daniel McGuire, 45, of Crescent Avenue, Plymouth, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to violent disorder on Monday.

Judge Linford, sentencing McGuire at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday, said the defendant had been drunk and came back to the scene after police asked him to leave.

He said McGuire was "seen to repeatedly spit at the police" and video footage showed him "swearing and threatening to punch the police".

McGuire's defence lawyer, said that he had broken an arm and was "sorry for spitting and he was so ashamed during his interview he could barely watch the video".

Three Plymouth rioters have been jailed. Picture: CPS

A man who attended a protest against fascism in Plymouth was jailed for 18 months after throwing missiles and swinging his motorbike helmet to knock a boy off his bike.

Lucas Ormond Skeaping, 29, of Tavistock, Devon, admitted on Wednesday to a charge of violent disorder over Monday's incident.

Judge Linford, sentencing Ormond Skeaping at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday, said "you came to protest and to do so peacefully but things rapidly deteriorated".

Body cam footage of the first person jailed for recent riots

It comes as the criminal justice response to the riots continues, with officers and the government hoping that prison sentences will act as a deterrent for people considering further violence.

In Manchester, a man pleaded guilty to violent disorder after admitting throwing bricks at police during disturbances outside a hotel in the city which was being used to house asylum seekers.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police launched a crackdown on those involved in far-right violence over the last week. Picture: Met

Paul Smith, 21, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning and was remanded in custody after he was seen throwing "what appeared to be a glass beer bottle" during disorder outside the Holiday Inn hotel on July 31.

Steven Miller, 38, who is also charged with violent disorder in connection with the same incident, gave no indication of plea.

Christopher Clayton, 66, is accused of participating in violent disorder in both Liverpool and Rotherham as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Leeds District Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The CPS said two further suspects had been charged with stirring up racial hatred.

Tyler Kay, 26, of Northampton, has been charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court, and Mark Heath, 45, of Lincolnshire, has been charged with publishing material to stir up racial hatred.

A man has also been charged following an investigation into the alleged posting of content online encouraging violence against police officers and promoting public disorder, Cumbria Police said.

Stuart Burns, 41, of Carlisle, has been charged with two counts of an offence under Section 127 of the Communications Act and is due to appear at North Cumbria Magistrates' Court.

Court appearances linked to rioting across the country are also expected in Hull, Stratford, Sheffield and South Tyneside magistrates' courts.

Several more people were jailed for their part in the riots on Wednesday - including one who punched a police officer, and another who tried to set fire to a police van.