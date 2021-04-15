Judge travels to cell of man charged with wielding an axe near Buckingham Palace

15 April 2021, 18:24 | Updated: 15 April 2021, 18:29

Buckingham Palace, London
Buckingham Palace, London. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

A judge went to the cell of a man charged with wielding an axe near Buckingham Palace, after the defendant refused to come out for his hearing.

Vladyslav Dryhval, 46, of Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, east London, has been charged with three counts of possession of a bladed article, which include an axe, a knife and a lock knife.

Mr Dryhval was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon before Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram.

Defence barrister Eleazar Anyene said the defendant "refused to come out" of his cell after attempts were made to speak to him.

Judge Ikram said that, while HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) advised him not to go down to the cells, he had to go to avoid a "stalemate."

He said: "In order to make progress, this is one of those offences where the law says that I have to see him.

"HMCTS say I shouldn't go to the cells, the problem is I don't see a way round.

"I don't think I have a choice because otherwise we are in a stalemate."

In order to comply with Covid-19 social distancing rules in the limited space in the cells, only the judge, prosecutor David Roberts, defence barrister and interpreter were able to meet the defendant.

Judge Ikram returned to the courtroom around 10 minutes later.

READ MORE: Man arrested after 'being spotted carrying axe near Buckingham Palace'

He said Mr Dryhval did not indicate a plea to the charges and has been remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on May 13.

Judge Ikram accepted an application to withdraw two charges of possession of an offensive weapon against Mr Dryhval.

The Metropolitan Police said private security guards working on The Mall were alerted by a member of the public who said a man was apparently carrying an axe at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Photos from witnesses on Twitter appeared to show several officers near the Institute of Contemporary Arts building.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to the Met.

Latest News

See more Latest News

R Kelly during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago (Antonio Perez/AP)

R Kelly to be transferred to New York ahead of ‘sex crimes’ trial in summer
Nicola Sturgeon receives her first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine

Nicola Sturgeon ‘quite emotional’ after receiving her first Covid-19 vaccine
Dominic Raab has accused Russian intelligence of being behind a major cyber attack

Suspected Russian hacking operation 'affected British groups'
A group of girls perform a traditional Zulu dance (Denis Farrell/PA)

SA township group saddened by Philip’s loss but vows to continue his legacy
Lawyer Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (Court TV via AP)

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin will not testify at trial over George Floyd’s death
People wearing masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cross the Bir Hakeim bridge in Paris (Michel Euler/PA)

France’s pandemic death toll reaches six figures amid new surge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty outraged as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation

Shelagh Fogarty shocked as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation
Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on
Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller is disgusted by cronyism

Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller explains why he is disgusted by cronyism
James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral
'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'
Greensill: James O'Brien takes on caller who believes Tories and Labour are as bad as each other

Greensill: James O'Brien caller can't find Labour equivalent after claiming 'all MPs are the same'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London