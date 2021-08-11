Julian Assange: US Govt appealing decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder

11 August 2021, 06:07 | Updated: 11 August 2021, 06:21

The US Government is appealing the decision not to extradite Julian Assange
The US Government is appealing the decision not to extradite Julian Assange. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The US Government is appealing against a UK judge's decision not to extradite Julian Assange later this morning in the High Court.

Washington is appealing the January ruling over the WikiLeaks founder who is wanted in the US on espionage charges.

He has been accused of conspiring to obtain and disclose national defence information after the organisation published hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

However, following a multi-week extradition hearing last year, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against sending Assange to the US due to the move posing a real risk of suicide.

The US Government was previously allowed to appeal against the district judge's decision on some of its grounds, which Assange's legal team previously described as "narrow, technical grounds".

Read more: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied bail

Read more: Assange cannot be extradited to US, judge rules

Assange's partner Stella Morris outside HMP Belmarsh after visiting him
Assange's partner Stella Morris outside HMP Belmarsh after visiting him. Picture: Alamy

Wednesday's hearing is expected to be a further application by the US authorities to expand on the basis that can be used to appeal against the decision not to extradite the 50-year-old.

The preliminary hearing is due to last around two hours.

Assange has been held in Belmarsh Prison since 2019 after he was carried out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London by police before being arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

He had entered the building in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sex offence allegations, which he has always denied and were eventually dropped.

Read more: Lawyers and academics call on government to free Assange

Read more: Dame Vivienne Westwood protests treatment of Assange in bird cage

Demonstrators hold a 'Hands Off Assange' banner during a protest in Piccadilly Circus
Demonstrators hold a 'Hands Off Assange' banner during a protest in Piccadilly Circus. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of Wednesday's hearing, Assange's partner Stella Moris visited him in prison on Tuesday and appealed to US President Joe Biden to drop the case.

She said: "This is a dark legacy that Biden is making his own unless he reverses course and that has to be done."

Ms Moris added that her partner, who she has two children with, was a "fighter" and has battled through "some very dark moments" during his time in prison.

Wednesday's hearing before Lord Justice Holroyde and Mrs Justice Farbey is due to start at 10:30am.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

British man arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia
Mateusz Morawiecki

Polish ruling party loses majority amid rift over controversial media bill
Joe Biden

US Senate approves Democrats’ £2.5tn budget in latest win for Biden
Headshot of Canadian Michael Spavor

China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

The crash took place between junctions 14 and 15 on the M1

Woman, 35, arrested after two children die in M1 crash

Link FM could face sanctions after broadcasting "jihadi lyrics"

Radio station could face sanctions after broadcasting 'jihadi lyrics'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns
TfL Commissioner Andy Byford was speaking to LBC

TfL Chief pledges to 'look again' at any LTNs 'which are causing real problems'
Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming to have 'forgotten' his own A-level results

Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming he has 'forgotten' his A-level results
'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood shares impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'
'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'
The Education Secretary claimed to be unable to remember his own grades

'Why won't you tell me?' Gavin Williamson 'forgets' own A-Level results

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London