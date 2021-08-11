Julian Assange: US Govt appealing decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder

The US Government is appealing the decision not to extradite Julian Assange. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

The US Government is appealing against a UK judge's decision not to extradite Julian Assange later this morning in the High Court.

Washington is appealing the January ruling over the WikiLeaks founder who is wanted in the US on espionage charges.

He has been accused of conspiring to obtain and disclose national defence information after the organisation published hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

However, following a multi-week extradition hearing last year, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against sending Assange to the US due to the move posing a real risk of suicide.

The US Government was previously allowed to appeal against the district judge's decision on some of its grounds, which Assange's legal team previously described as "narrow, technical grounds".

Assange's partner Stella Morris outside HMP Belmarsh after visiting him. Picture: Alamy

Wednesday's hearing is expected to be a further application by the US authorities to expand on the basis that can be used to appeal against the decision not to extradite the 50-year-old.

The preliminary hearing is due to last around two hours.

Assange has been held in Belmarsh Prison since 2019 after he was carried out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London by police before being arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

He had entered the building in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sex offence allegations, which he has always denied and were eventually dropped.

Demonstrators hold a 'Hands Off Assange' banner during a protest in Piccadilly Circus. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of Wednesday's hearing, Assange's partner Stella Moris visited him in prison on Tuesday and appealed to US President Joe Biden to drop the case.

She said: "This is a dark legacy that Biden is making his own unless he reverses course and that has to be done."

Ms Moris added that her partner, who she has two children with, was a "fighter" and has battled through "some very dark moments" during his time in prison.

Wednesday's hearing before Lord Justice Holroyde and Mrs Justice Farbey is due to start at 10:30am.