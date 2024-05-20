Exclusive

Julian Assange's wife calls for extradition case against WikiLeaks founder to be abandoned by US after High Court win

By Christian Oliver

Julian Assange's wife has called on the United States government to abandon its extradition case against the WikiLeaks founder after his appeal win today at the UK High Court.

The WikiLeaks founder faces prosecution in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information after the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

During a two-day hearing in February, lawyers for the 52-year-old asked for the go-ahead to challenge a judge's dismissal of the majority of his case to prevent his extradition.

The UK High Court has now granted Assange leave to mount a fresh appeal against his extradition, unless US officials bring "satisfactory" assurances on how a trial would be conducted.

Assange has been in custody at HMP Belmarsh for more than five years, with Stella Assange calling on the US government to now drop the extradition case after the High Court's ruling today.

Explaining the court's decision to LBC's Andrew Marr, Ms Assange said: "The basis of the permission to appeal was on the First Amendment basis (free speech)."

"What the decision today turned on was the fact the United States did not give satisfactory assurance in relation to Julian being able to rely on constitutional protections for freedom of speech."

She said: "The United States said we can't really issue an assurance on this because it will be up to the judge.

"What they didn't do was say, 'well we're not going to argue that'. All they did was say, 'you're welcome to make the argument in court and we'll see what happens'. And of course, the judges didn't like this line of reasoning so they sided with Julian in this case.

She explained that another hearing will be scheduled over the coming months.

"Although this is a temporary reprise for us, this is no consolation. Julian has been in Belmarsh High-Security Prison for over five years. He's not sentenced, he's not convicted, he's not serving a sentence. This has become punishment through process.

"This case should never have been brought and we hope that this decision today - given that it opens up the real possibility that Julian might win this extradition case at the next stage - that the US decides to abandon it altogether."

She said the only thing keeping her husband in prison in the UK is the US extradition request.

"There is no conviction, there is no sentence, there is just this outrageous case brought by the United States which law professors say is an existential threat against the First Amendment (free speech) - which is the bedrock of US democracy."

Ms Assange said the WikiLeaks founder was "extremely relieved" following the ruling.

"I was on the phone with him, he called me, and we were speaking and a guard opened the door to his cell and told him that it was time to go to the yard for exercise. And I actually heard the guard say congratulations for today.

"Up until this point, he had a very stressful few days. He hadn't slept at all last night when I spoke to him before the hearing. He was very stressed, obviously, he's under a lot of pressure."

In March, Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Johnson dismissed most of Assange's legal arguments but said that unless assurances were given by the US he would be able to bring an appeal on three grounds.

These assurances are that Assange would be protected by and allowed to rely on the First Amendment - which protects freedom of speech in the US - that he is not "prejudiced at trial" due to his nationality, and that the death penalty is not imposed.

Last month, the two judges confirmed the US had provided an assurance to the court and scheduled Monday's hearing where it is expected lawyers for the US and Assange will present arguments about the assurances.

If the assurances are found to be satisfactory by the judges, it is expected that Assange's bid for a final UK appeal will be refused and his extradition ordered.