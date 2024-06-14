Junior Apprentice star's online store stops selling knives after they were used for multiple murders

14 June 2024, 15:12

Adam Eliaz and the model of a knife used in Omar Khan murder
Junior Apprentice star Adam Eliaz set up the online retailer which sells a variety of weapons (Anglers Mail TV, YouTube/CPS). Picture: YouTube/Crown Prosecution Service

By Alex Croft

A company set up by a Junior Apprentice contestant has stopped selling knives and bladed articles after their products were linked with a spate of vicious knife attacks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Knives and swords purchased from DNA Leisure - the online retailer in question - have been behind at least three murders in the last two years, two of which involved teenagers.

It comes weeks after a teenage drug dealer was jailed for purchasing 79 knives and machetes, some of which are due to be outlawed later this year.

The company announced on their website that they have made the “commercial decision to stop the sale of bladed articles on our website from the 13th of June”.

Bladed articles purchased on the site were used for the murders of two 16-year-olds: Ronan Kanda in Wolverhampton in June 2022, and Rahaan Amin in Newham in July 2023.

Read more: Mother of 'hit woman in hijab' issues stark warning to police as international manhunt continues

Read more: Killer dad-of-two jailed for 13 years after beating 'bragging' serial paedophile to death

Screengrab of DNA Leisure website
The website did not disclose the full reason for ending the sale of bladed articles (Picture: DNA Leisure website). Picture: DNA Leisure

The weapons used in these attacks were supplied from a large warehouse in a Luton business park, where the company is based.

The mother of Rahaan Amin said she was “disgusted” by the business because it is “making money from the blood of others”.

Adam Eliaz, the 31-year-old founder of DNA Leisure, starred in Junior Apprentice before setting up the million-pound company - which even encouraged people to buy their zombie-style knives before they are banned in the UK later this year, the Daily Mail reported.

Mr Amin's mother said: “There's no conscience. If he's profiting that much it makes me wonder how many swords and machetes are getting around - while he gets rid of stock, of (soon to be) illegal stock.

“I am disgusted at Adam. He could be doing any type of business. It's sickening he is trying to sell these weapons before they become illegal.

“He doesn't care about why they're becoming illegal. He should have done the right thing and got rid of them instead of telling people to buy them.”

Adam Eliaz
Former Junior Apprentice star Adam Eliaz, 31, owns the online retailer. Picture: Anglers Mail TV/Youtube

Most recently, Omar Khan was viciously killed using a DNA Leisure-sold blade in Luton, September 2023.

Rayis Nibeel, 17, was convicted of the murder of Mr Khan, after using his mum’s ID to buy 79 weapons from the retailer, including knives, swords and machetes.

Mr Khan was killed by Nibeel and his 18-year-old accomplice, Umer Choudhury, with a 15-inch hunting knife.

A High Court judge ruled weeks ago that Nibeel should be named despite his age, on the basis of the “open justice” principle.

Rayis Nibeel, 17, left, and Umer Choudhury, 18, right, mug shots
Rayis Nibeel, 17, left, and Umer Choudhury, 18, right, were convicted of the murder of Omar Khan. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

DNA Leisure said in a statement that it has complied with all UK legislation “relating to the sales of bladed articles, including the laws relating to remote sales and age verification”.

The new law to ban zombie-style knives will be put in place from August 26th this year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chinese journalist Huang Xueqin standing in front of a green wall and holding up a #MeToo sign in Singapore in 2017

Chinese journalist who promoted #MeToo jailed

Vladimir Putin

Putin pledges ceasefire in Ukraine if Kyiv withdraws troops and drops Nato bid

Rishi Sunak meets the Pope

Francis becomes first Pope to address G7

Aimee Betro who has broken her silence following botched murder-for-hire court case

On the run American 'hitwoman' breaks silence following botched UK murder-for-hire assassination plot

Perry Lathwood has been fined £1,500.

Met police officer fined £1,500 for grabbing mother in wrongful arrest over bus fare

Cabaret emerged as the most expensive musical production

West End theatre tickets surge with top seats reaching £300 for first time

Chris Rock and Conan O'Brien at the Vatican

100 comedians walk into the Vatican…

Scene outside the mortuary from above

Rising violence causes mortuary to overflow in Ecuadorian city

Mohamed Bazoum

Niger’s highest court lifts immunity of deposed president Mohamed Bazoum

Aimee Betro is accused of an attempted murder-for-hire in Birmingham

Mother of 'hit woman in hijab' issues stark warning to police as international manhunt continues

Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hand

Ramaphosa set for re-election after second-biggest party pledges backing

Singapore's goalkeeper makes a save

Chinese football fans pour money into food stall run by Singapore’s goalkeeper

Five Scotland fans were injured after their car was involved in a head-on collision in Germany

Five Scotland fans injured in horror crash after 'forgetting Germany drives on right'

Putin has set out his demands for a ceasefire with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin promises Ukraine ceasefire on two conditions as he issues fresh warning to the West

More than a dozen employees were fired following claims about 'simulated' activity, according to reports.

‘Mouse jiggling’ employees sacked from major US bank after using tech to make it seem like they were working

Friends Matthew Steward and Cory Dove died in Turkey

Two British friends killed in quad bike horror crash in Turkey after smashing into 'hotel bus' on family holiday

Latest News

See more Latest News

You can run for president for United states but you can’t be a member of the House of Lords

Shadow Health Secretary says size of House of Lords ‘out of control’ and introducing an ‘80 year limit is the right balance’
Muslim pilgrims under umbrellas against the heat

Muslims start the Hajj against the backdrop of Israel-Hamas war

Simon Brown and William Rowe mugshot

Killer dad-of-two jailed for 13 years after beating 'bragging' serial paedophile to death

Guy Mukendi, 39, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Man who removed condom without consent during sex jailed four years in rare ‘stealthing’ conviction
England fans have been warned not to sing 'Ten German bombers' at the Euros. Picture shows fans during a game against Germany in 2021

‘We will intervene’: German police warn England fans coming to the Euros don’t sing Ten German Bombers
Rishi Sunak has said he is still fighting for every vote, despite a poll showing his party is behind Reform UK

Rishi Sunak defiant despite Reform UK overtaking Tories in poll as he insists he's 'fighting for every vote'
REM reunited

REM reunite at Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

The TikTok tearaway was handed a community order at court on Thursday.

TikTok prankster Mizzy avoids jail after stealing phone from woman and fleeing police

Sabrina Peckham was eaten by the alligator

Horrifying footage shows bloated 14ft alligator that dragged homeless mother into canal and ate her
Huge queues have appeared at Birmingham Airport again this morning

‘Will they ever get a grip?’ Huge queues at Birmingham airport again as passengers report ‘carnage at 4am’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has a 'secret weapon' amid his ongoing Royal Lodge row with King Charles.

Prince Andrew may deploy ‘secret weapon’ amid ongoing standoff over Royal Lodge home with King Charles
Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit