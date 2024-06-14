Junior Apprentice star's online store stops selling knives after they were used for multiple murders

Junior Apprentice star Adam Eliaz set up the online retailer which sells a variety of weapons (Anglers Mail TV, YouTube/CPS). Picture: YouTube/Crown Prosecution Service

By Alex Croft

A company set up by a Junior Apprentice contestant has stopped selling knives and bladed articles after their products were linked with a spate of vicious knife attacks.

Knives and swords purchased from DNA Leisure - the online retailer in question - have been behind at least three murders in the last two years, two of which involved teenagers.

It comes weeks after a teenage drug dealer was jailed for purchasing 79 knives and machetes, some of which are due to be outlawed later this year.

The company announced on their website that they have made the “commercial decision to stop the sale of bladed articles on our website from the 13th of June”.

Bladed articles purchased on the site were used for the murders of two 16-year-olds: Ronan Kanda in Wolverhampton in June 2022, and Rahaan Amin in Newham in July 2023.

The website did not disclose the full reason for ending the sale of bladed articles (Picture: DNA Leisure website). Picture: DNA Leisure

The weapons used in these attacks were supplied from a large warehouse in a Luton business park, where the company is based.

The mother of Rahaan Amin said she was “disgusted” by the business because it is “making money from the blood of others”.

Adam Eliaz, the 31-year-old founder of DNA Leisure, starred in Junior Apprentice before setting up the million-pound company - which even encouraged people to buy their zombie-style knives before they are banned in the UK later this year, the Daily Mail reported.

Mr Amin's mother said: “There's no conscience. If he's profiting that much it makes me wonder how many swords and machetes are getting around - while he gets rid of stock, of (soon to be) illegal stock.

“I am disgusted at Adam. He could be doing any type of business. It's sickening he is trying to sell these weapons before they become illegal.

“He doesn't care about why they're becoming illegal. He should have done the right thing and got rid of them instead of telling people to buy them.”

Former Junior Apprentice star Adam Eliaz, 31, owns the online retailer. Picture: Anglers Mail TV/Youtube

Most recently, Omar Khan was viciously killed using a DNA Leisure-sold blade in Luton, September 2023.

Rayis Nibeel, 17, was convicted of the murder of Mr Khan, after using his mum’s ID to buy 79 weapons from the retailer, including knives, swords and machetes.

Mr Khan was killed by Nibeel and his 18-year-old accomplice, Umer Choudhury, with a 15-inch hunting knife.

A High Court judge ruled weeks ago that Nibeel should be named despite his age, on the basis of the “open justice” principle.

Rayis Nibeel, 17, left, and Umer Choudhury, 18, right, were convicted of the murder of Omar Khan. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

DNA Leisure said in a statement that it has complied with all UK legislation “relating to the sales of bladed articles, including the laws relating to remote sales and age verification”.

The new law to ban zombie-style knives will be put in place from August 26th this year.