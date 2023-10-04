Jurgen Klopp demands Liverpool vs Spurs replay after VAR mistake

4 October 2023, 17:13

Liverpool's goal against Spurs was wrongly disallowed
Liverpool's goal against Spurs was wrongly disallowed. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Jurgen Klopp has demanded a replay between Liverpool and Tottenham after his side lost following a wrongly disallowed goal.

Liverpool striker Luiz Diaz's goal was ruled out for offside, a decision that was upheld by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), though replays show he was onside.

Following the decision, Liverpool released a statement indicating they would take their complaints further, with Klopp now calling for the game to be replayed.

"It's really important that as big as football is and important as football is we deal with it in a proper way," the Liverpool manager said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Getty

"All the people involved, the on-field referee, linesman, fourth official and especially in this case VAR, didn't do that on purpose," Klopp continued.

"It was an obvious mistake and I think there would have been solutions for it afterwards.

"Some people probably don't want me to say, but not as the manager of Liverpool so much, more as a football person, the only outcome should be a replay."

He added that a replay "probably won't happen".

Luis Diaz of Liverpool reacts after a goal was rules offside during the Premier League match
Luis Diaz of Liverpool reacts after a goal was rules offside during the Premier League match. Picture: Getty

Chaos ensured in the VAR room after the assistant referees acknowledged that Diaz was in fact onside.

Audio released shows the officials believe a decision had been taken on the field to award a goal.

The VAR official then said "check complete, check complete, that's fine, perfect" without realising the offside flag had been raised.

Oli Kohout, VAR hub operations executive at the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) - the body responsible for refereeing - then called for the game to be delayed but officials protested saying they "can't do anything" after the game restarted.

