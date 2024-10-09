Jurgen Klopp makes surprise return to football as he signs long-term contract after leaving Liverpool

Juergen Klopp quit Liverpool in the summer. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Ex-Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is making a return to football just months after quitting the Premier League, but not in a coaching role.

The German will take over as the global head of Red Bull's football operations on January 1, overseeing the company's network of clubs.

Klopp, 57, had been on a break since leaving Anfield in the summer after a stint that saw him win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, Super Cup and two League Cups.

His Premier League win was the club’s first in 30 years.

A Red Bull statement read: "In his strategic role, Jurgen Klopp will not be involved in the clubs' day-to-day operations but will focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in the German national team job. Picture: Getty

"He will also leverage his extensive network to aid in scouting top talent and contribute to the training and development of coaches."

Klopp will not take on any coaching responsibilities as part of this new role, which will see him mentor the many coaches that the Red Bull Group oversees.

He said: "After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this.

"The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

"By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrates the win during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC. Picture: Getty

"There are many ways that we can do this front using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

"Together we can discover what is possible.

"I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more."

Klopp’s contract reportedly has a release clause that activates if he is offered a job as the German national team’s manager.

Red Bull owns German side RB Leipzig, Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, MLS side New York Red Bulls and Brazilian clubs Red Bull Bragantino and Red Bull Brasil. It is also the shirt sponsor of Leeds after buying a minority stake in the Sky Bet Championship club earlier this year.