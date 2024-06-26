Jurors shown 'kidnap kit' security guard planned to use on Holly Willoughby

26 June 2024, 15:15 | Updated: 26 June 2024, 15:16

Gavin Plumb is accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby
Gavin Plumb is accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A security guard from Essex accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby sent a potential accomplice a video of restraint "kit" items laid out on a bed, a court has been told.

On the third day of Gavin Plum's trial, jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court were shown footage of the 'kit', which included ankle shackles, a ball gag, rope, metal cable ties and handcuffs.

Prosecutors said that Plumb, who was arrested on October 4 last year over the plot, had an “obsession” with Ms Willoughby.

In a subsequent voice note from May last year, the 37-year-old said: "They're asking me if I'm gonna tie them up at all. Lol. No, no of course not, no, no, no, no I'm not gonna do that at all. Much."

The jury was previously shown an image of items purchased by the defendant, which included items from what prosecutors described as his "kit" of materials.

Gavin Plumb
Gavin Plumb. Picture: Alamy

The court also heard Plumb checked out an abandoned stud farm with cells to "keep" TV presenter Holly Willoughby after kidnapping her, a court has heard.

He allegedly told another man she would be put in a van after a "home invasion" before being taken to "her new home and her new way of living".

Internet searches made by Plumb, including "killers from Harlow in Essex", "rape in the United Kingdom" and "violence against women - rape", were also read out to jurors.

The court heard Plumb had discussed booking a tour to the ITV studios during Ms Willoughby's time as a host of This Morning and whether it would involve meeting presenters.

He reportedly told a man known as Marc: "I'm calling the studio tours tomorrow to see if they're still available and if you meet presenters."

In a separate voice note from March last year, he also sent a voice note in which said he was "gonna get some chloroform", adding: "I might even buy some fresh hankies as well so they are fresh for her."

Jurors were shown photos of the 'kit'.
Jurors were shown photos of the 'kit'. Picture: PA/CPS

In a WhatsApp exchange read to the court by prosecutor Alison Morgan KC, the defendant said: "We've got somewhere in the country to keep her, Ryan (another man he had been speaking with) is interested again by the looks of it."

The man he was speaking with, who went by the name of Marc, replied: "Cool where is the location."

Plumb said it was "a stud farm that's abandoned", adding: "It's got cells."

He said in a further message: "It could finally be happening."

The defendant told Marc he was "looking more towards a home invasion" before he would "get control of her" and "pick up some outfits".

In a further exchange with Marc, the defendant wrote: "Just looking on the maps images of her house. It's looking like that there isn't any cameras. Also I've found a open gate in the pics. Might need to check it out."

He added: "The alley way route the wall we'll need to jump has spikes on it."

In a separate message, the defendant posted a photograph of Ms Willoughby and wrote: "She's wearing things like this for a reason which is to tease us guys - she's getting punishment for all the teasing."

Plumb also told Marc in a voice note that "my place might be better" to hold Ms Willoughby "because there's cameras everywhere".

He said: "The only thing we're missing is somewhere to hold her."

In a further voice note, Plumb said: "I still think my place might be better cos there's cameras everywhere.

"It's just a temporary thing, hold her here you've got bed, you've got warmth etc."

Gavin Plumb appearing in court
Gavin Plumb appearing in court. Picture: Alamy

Discussing Ms Willoughby, who presents Dancing On Ice, with Marc, the defendant said in a separate voice note: "We're using your idea for the wait until DOI is done once DOI's done we're literally getting everything in place."

Speaking about booking a tour of the ITV studios, Plumb wrote: "I'm not sure if I'm booking an ITV studio tour or just to the area."

Marc replied: "Go to the area and follow her home."

The defendant went on: "She will be driving I will be on foot though."

He later added, in a message in 2022: "I'm calling the studio tours tomorrow to see if they are still available and if you meet presenters."

Plumb is accused of attempting to live his "ultimate fantasy" and was described by the prosecution as someone who had an "obsession" with Ms Willoughby.

The defendant, of Harlow, Essex, denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.

Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Jay Slater 'spotted watching Euros matches', local mayor claims, as 'several witnesses' spot missing British teen
Mel Stride addressed the betting scandal on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

'There could be more to come': Minister insists 'robust action' will be taken as 'up to 15 Tories' face betting probe
ws

Labour vows to end 8am scramble for GP appointments and bring back family doctors

Rishi Sunak has waded into the trans row

Sunak wades into trans row between Kemi Badenoch and David Tennant after Dr Who star told minister to 'shut up'
Steven van de Velde was 19 when he flew from the Netherlands to the UK to meet the schoolgirl

Dutch volleyball player jailed for raping British schoolgirl, 12, to compete in Paris Olympics
File photo of queues at Heathrow

Heathrow chaos as British Airways IT failure leaves passengers stranded on planes

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting visit a GP practice in the East Midlands

General Election LIVE: Sir Keir Starmer says Labour betting 'materially different' to Tory candidates
The legendary festival opens its doors today

Thousands to descend on Glastonbury as music festival begins

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, appeared before the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange walks free after reaching plea deal in US court after decade-long legal battle
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack released a statement on Tuesday evening.

Cabinet minister admits placing three bets on election date as scandal engulfs five Tories and one Labour candidate

