Jury dismissed in trial of fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten in baby manslaughter case

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. Picture: PA

By Kieran Kelly

The jury has been discharged in the trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, who deny the manslaughter of their newborn baby.

Marten, 37, and Gordon, 50, began their trial at the Old Bailey in January after their daughter Victoria was found dead on an allotment in Brighton, East Sussex, last March.

There had been a high-profile police search for the missing baby which culminated in the couple's arrests in Brighton last February, with the child was found days afterwards.

Marten and Gordon were each charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, causing or allowing the death of a child, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and perverting the course of justice.

The pair denied all counts and went on trial at the Old Bailey on January 25.

Jurors began deliberating on April 30 and have been discharged after more than 72 hours of deliberation.

Marten and Gordon may face a retrial.