Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts in historic hush money trial

Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in an historic hush money trial. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his historic hush money trial.

Trump has become the first US president in history to have been convicted in a criminal trial.

Trump stood accused of concealing a hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

He will be sentenced on July 11 at 10am.

Trump slams 'rigged' and 'disgraceful' hush money trial, insisting he is 'very innocent'

Reacting to the result, Trump labelled the trial "rigged" and "corrupt".

He said the trial was manufactured by the Joe Biden administration and said the real trial will take place in the US election in November.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

The former US President pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts, and denied any sexual encounter with Daniels.

It was the first ever criminal trial faced by a former or current US president.

On Wednesday, the first day of deliberations, the jury asked to hear evidence and instructions again.

Jurors reached a verdict on day two of deliberations shortly after 4.30pm New York time (21:30, UK time).

The jury spent a total of 9.5 hours deliberating the charges over the course of the last two days before reaching its verdict.

US President Joe Biden's team has given its reaction after was Trump was found guilty, saying "no one is above the law".

"Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain," Biden's campaign communications director Michael Tyler said.

"But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality."

"There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box.

"Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president," Tyler continued.

"The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater.

"He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'on day one' and calling for our constitution to be 'terminated' so he can regain and keep power.

"A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans' freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November."