Did somebody say..? Just Eat announces plans to start delivering sex toys and lingerie to customers

Just Eat customers will soon be able to get vibrators and lingerie sent to their doorstep. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Just Eat customers will soon be able to get vibrators and lingerie sent to their doorstep in minutes, as the company starts delivering products made by sex toy maker Lovehoney in the coming weeks.

The takeaway giant said it will deliver "sexual wellbeing products" and accessories from brands including Womanizer, We-Vibe and Fifty Shades of Grey.

Just Eat said the products will be delivered inside sealed, unbranded paper bags, with receipts attached on the inside to ensure "discretion".

It is the latest in a string of non food-related partnerships with Just Eat in recent months, following deals with Lush cosmetics and Boots.

Competitors have also moved into the sex toy space, as delivery apps increasingly look to incorporate non-food or grocery items into their offering.

Deliveroo partnered up with Ann Summers earlier this year to deliver its lingerie and adult products to people's homes "in minutes".

Guido Famback, executive vice president of sales at Just Eat, said the move was part of a push to bring products which span "every aspect of our lives".

He added: "Self-care is becoming more important to consumers, and we are delighted to service our customers with the expansion of our assortment into the category."

Alongside delivering the products in plain packaging, Just Eat has also instructed riders not to leave the sex toy deliveries at people's doorsteps, with orders returned to stores if customers are not contactable.

Johannes Plettenberg, chief executive of Lovehoney, said: "By partnering with a leader in on-demand delivery, we're breaking new ground in how consumers can access our products, ensuring they can incorporate sexual wellbeing into their daily lives with ease and discretion."