Just Stop Oil activist who targeted Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Pride bailed after 'dirty protest' at Sunak's home

26 June 2024, 09:58 | Updated: 26 June 2024, 12:02

Oliver Clegg being arrested at Rishi Sunak's home and blocking Birmingham's Esso fuel terminal in April 2022
Oliver Clegg being arrested at Rishi Sunak's home and blocking Birmingham's Esso fuel terminal in April 2022. Picture: Twitter@youth-demand/alamy

By StephenRigley

The activist who was arrested for a 'dirty protest' at the Prime Ministers home is a regular Just Stop Oil protester who stormed the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee procession, held up London Pride and was spared jail for an Esso oil terminal raid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oliver Clegg, a 21-year-old student protester from Manchester, appeared to carry out a disgusting act at Mr Sunak's Grade-II listed Georgian manor house in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

Oliver Clegg being arrested following the incident at Rishi Sunak's home
Oliver Clegg being arrested following the incident at Rishi Sunak's home. Picture: @youth_demand

Read More: Yvette Cooper slams 'pathetic' Just Stop Oil as she brands Stonehenge stunt a 'total disgrace'

Read More: Eco mob Just Stop Oil plots summer holiday chaos as group targets airports - labelling private jet stunt a 'prelude'

Clegg has repeatedly gloated about his antics on social media.

He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and £250 in costs in February 2023 after he was arrested for blocking Birmingham's Esso Fuel Terminal in April 2022.

Further protests include him blocking London's Pride march last year by sitting in front of a Coca-Cola truck.

In social media posts he gloated of his illegal exploits and boasted of the 'excellent photos' newspapers had taken of him being arrested.They share images of him repeatedly being taken away by police at the Grays Oil terminal in Essex, on the pitch at Tottenham vs West Ham and after 30 hours on an oil terminal in Glasgow.

Oliver Clegg is removed by stewards following the incident at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium
Oliver Clegg is removed by stewards following the incident at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Picture: alamy

After his antics at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee procession, he said: "Hopefully made the jubilee a little less boring! And drew attention to the fact that the royal familyowns a ludicrous one sixth of the earth's land! 

"Despite all of their greenwash, the royal family does not use this land to plant forests or restore nature. Instead huge amounts of it are used for animal agriculture producing emissions that are driving the destruction of the climate and the deaths of many of the queen's own subjects."

Yesterday police said four men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass following the incident at the Prime Minister's home. Today police said they had been released on bail.

The incident occurred while Mr Sunak was in London attending event relating to the Japanese state visit.

Footage shows Clegg walking through a garden gate wearing wellies and a yellow coat, before taking it off to reveal the "Eat s*** Rishi" shirt as he waded into the lake  and squatted down.

Youth Demand, which uploaded the footage, describes themselves as "a youth resistance campaign fighting for an end to genocide", said the "political system is broken" and called for activists to join them for a week of action in London from July 13.

In a press release, they tried to make jokes about "making a splash" at the Prime Minister's property and the Government leaving the country "up s*** creek". They also released photographs of Clegg being caught by a police officer.

North Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We have arrested four people in the grounds of the Prime Minister's constituency home this afternoon.

"Our officers were with the four men within one minute of them entering the grounds.

"They were detained at around 12.40pm before being escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

"The men aged 52 from London, 43 from Bolton, 21 from Manchester, and 20 from Chichester, remain in police custody for questioning and inquiries are ongoing."

A spokesperson for the group said that three of those arrested were taking part in the demonstration, while the fourth was an independent photographer.

It comes after four Greenpeace activists scaled Mr Sunak’s Yorkshire home last August in protest agains the UK’s North Sea oil and gas expansion.

The activists climbed the prime minister's home using ladders and ropes before covering it in oil-black fabric covers.

Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, Alexandra Wilson, 32, and Michael Grant, 64, and Mathieu Soete, 38, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage as they go to a two-day trial in July.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon found guilty of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice

Police hunting for Jay Slater have released new footage

Police release new footage in search for missing teen Jay Slater

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arriving at Canberra airport in his home nation of Australia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange touches down in Australia as a free man after US plea deal

The couple are accused of keeping the children in a shed

Married couple 'kept five adopted black children locked in garden shed and used them as slaves'

Alpine Drive in Hednesford

Murder probe launched after man and woman found dead at home in Staffordshire

Houses of Parliament

Man arrested over Westminster honeytrap sexting scandal after unsolicited messages sent to MPs

Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Jay Slater 'spotted watching Euros matches', local mayor claims, as 'several witnesses' spot missing British teen

Mel Stride addressed the betting scandal on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

'There could be more to come': Minister insists 'robust action' will be taken as 'up to 15 Tories' face betting probe

ws

Labour vows to end 8am scramble for GP appointments and bring back family doctors

Rishi Sunak has waded into the trans row

Sunak wades into trans row between Kemi Badenoch and David Tennant after Dr Who star told minister to 'shut up'

Steven van de Velde was 19 when he flew from the Netherlands to the UK to meet the schoolgirl

Dutch volleyball player jailed for raping British schoolgirl, 12, to compete in Paris Olympics

File photo of queues at Heathrow

Heathrow chaos as British Airways IT failure leaves passengers stranded on planes

Live
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack arrives in Downing Street on May 07, 2024

General Election LIVE: 'Up to 15' Tories face betting probe as Cabinet minister claims he won £2k on election bet

The legendary festival opens its doors today

Thousands to descend on Glastonbury as music festival begins

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, appeared before the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange walks free after reaching plea deal in US court after decade-long legal battle

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack released a statement on Tuesday evening.

Cabinet minister admits placing three bets on election date as scandal engulfs five Tories and one Labour candidate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Jay Slater’s mum ‘at wits’ end with worry’ as teenager’s friends blast online conspiracy theories amid continued search
England drew 0-0 against Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

England top of group at Euro 2024 after draw in goalless clash against Slovenia

A man has been arrested after crashing into the front gates of the Prime Minister's country residence in Buckinghamshire.

Car crashes into front gate of Rishi Sunak’s country estate Chequers as driver, 44, arrested on suspicion of drink driving
Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister claims he won £2,100

Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister denies winning £2,100 from bet
England fans have packed out pubs and bars across the country ahead of a clash with Slovenia in Euro 2024.

England fans pack out pubs and bars ahead of Euros clash with Slovenia

Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass
Sir Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government

Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government
Ed Davey has said that it 'genuinely' hasn't crossed his mind that he might be the future leader of the opposition.

Ed Davey tells LBC he doesn’t see himself as future leader of opposition as he says focus is on ‘beating Tory MPs’
Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology
The teenager's account was 'accessed and active', a friend of Jay reportedly said.

Jay Slater’s Instagram account ‘mysteriously active’ amid ongoing search for missing teenager in Tenerife

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion
Japanese emperor and empress meet King Charles and Queen Camilla

Japanese emperor and empress meet with Royals - after Emperor Naruhito studied his life's passion The Thames barrier
Princess Anne's husband has visited her in hospital

Princess Anne's husband visits her in hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse and given concussion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit