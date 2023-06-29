Johnny Bairstow hailed a ‘swift-handed hero’ by Rishi Sunak after hauling eco-activists off Ashes pitch

The Prime Minister hailed the wicketkeeper's actions. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Rishi Sunak has praised England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow after his display against Just Stop Oil protesters on Wednesday.

The eco-activists disrupted play at Lords during the second Ashes test on Wednesday, sparking fury among spectators.

Two protesters ran onto the field with orange powder in hand, throwing it into the air before being tackled to the ground by players and stewards.

Taking place shortly before the first ball of the second over was bowled, the incident saw two people sprint from the stands towards the wicket as they flung powder paint.

But Jonny Bairstow, 33, led the removal of the first protestor, swiftly hauling him to the boundary, impressing the Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak, a self-proclaimed cricket fan, said of the wicketkeeper: "These Labour backed eco-zealots have disrupted one too many sporting events that Brits around the country look forward to every summer.

"Jonny Bairstow did a heroic job of stepping in to stop the Just Stop Oil intruders from causing further disruption to the cricket and we will ensure the police do the same on the streets of the UK and beyond," The Sun reported.

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt the Ashes

Three people have now been arrest as a result of the protests, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Rishi Sunak's official spokesman also said earlier on Wednesday: "These sorts of selfish, guerrilla tactics that target events bringing joy to millions are exactly why the Government brought in new powers so the police can take swift action.

"The Prime Minister is pleased play was able to resume quickly and thanks security staff, the swift hands of Jonny Bairstow and other England players who stepped in."

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt play at Lords on the first day of the second Ashes test. Picture: Alamy

Jonny Bairstow just picked up a pitch invader and escorted him off the field #Ashes pic.twitter.com/BKEq95DYib — Josh Schönafinger (@joshschon) June 28, 2023

A second protestor was pinned down by stewards at the event after being blocked by England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Australian batsman David Warner.

As a result, play was temporarily disrupted while ground staff attempted to clear the powder from the field with a leaf blower.

The two protesters, who could be seen wearing a Just Stop Oil t-shirt, could be spotted sprinting onto the field, offloading handfuls of paint as stewards descended onto the pitch from the boundary.

A statement released by the Met following the incident read: "Three people have been arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters invaded the pitch at Lord's during The Ashes test match between England and Australia."

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day One. Picture: Getty

The protest sparked a torrent of boos from the 32,000 capacity crowd as protesters were carried off the field.

Play was suspended for approximately five minutes as a result.

The protest is the latest in a string of stunts from the climate activist group.

Disrupting a range of public events in recent months, the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham, World Snooker Championship at the Crucible, and the Chelsea Flower Show have all been targeted by the group.

Jonny Bairstow carrying off a protester off the field has peaked my 2023 😅😅 #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/gAqWn2kWmU — Ryan Williams (@razza_699) June 28, 2023

It's not the first time Bairstow has helped apprehend pitch invaders during a match.

During England's series against India at the Oval in September 2021, Bairstow halted YouTube prankster Daniel “Jarvo 69” Jarvis after he descended onto the field.

Only last month England rugby star Tom Curry helped stewards apprehend Just Stop Oil protestors invading the pitch at Twickenham.

Wearing an orange t-shirt emblazoned with the Just Stop Oil logo, the protester once again threw the orange powder paint into the air before being apprehended by security.