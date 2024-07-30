Breaking News

Eco-protesters arrested on 'suspicion of criminal damage' at Heathrow Airport after departure screen paint attack

30 July 2024, 09:39 | Updated: 30 July 2024, 09:47

Eco-protesters arrested on 'suspicion of criminal damage' at Heathrow Airport after departure screen paint attack
Eco-protesters arrested on 'suspicion of criminal damage' at Heathrow Airport after departure screen paint attack. Picture: JSO
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of criminal damage, the Metropolitan Police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after orange paint was sprayed on passenger information screens and on the floor inside the airport's Terminal 5.

Police remain at the scene on Tuesday morning to "deal with any further offences".

A spokesperson for eco-protest group Just Stop Oil, said: "At around 8:35 am, Phoebe Plummer and Jane Touil entered Heathrow and proceeded to paint the entrance hall to Terminal five, as well as the departure boards in the departures lounge. Police and security arrived on scene within minutes and proceeded to cordon off the area. Both Just Stop Oil supporters had been dragged to a police van by around 8:50 am."

The incident comes just one day after Just Stop Oil supporters who blocked departure gates at Gatwick Airport were arrested and are being removed, the airport has said.

Seven people entered the South Terminal at around 8am and "used suitcases with lock-on devices to block the departure gates", Just Stop Oil claimed.

A video shared by the group showed the protesters sitting on the floor inside the airport, blocking an entrance.

Passengers with suitcases appeared to step over the activists and continue with their journeys.

Sussex Police said eight people had been arrested over the incident.

A spokesperson added: "Police responded to a report that protesters were demonstrating near the security entrance at the South Terminal in Gatwick Airport at around 8am today.

"Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of interfering with public infrastructure, and a heightened police presence should be expected at this time.

"The airport is functioning as usual, and no disruption has been caused by protest activity."

A London Gatwick spokesman said: "London Gatwick is open and operating normally today.

"There are a small number of protesters at the airport who have now been arrested and are being removed from the airport."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's official spokesman said: "We recognise the democratic right of people to peacefully express their views, but obviously they should do so within the bounds of the law.

"And clearly being seen to significantly disrupt people's summer holidays is no way of winning people around to your cause."

In central London, environmental protesters have caused criminal damage and blocked access to the office building of the think tank Policy Exchange on Old Queen Street in Westminster.

One person has been arrested for criminal damage and the incident is ongoing, the Met said.

The members of Extinction Rebellion held banners bearing the words "Policy Exchange - cut the ties to fossil fuels".

Leaflets given out at the demonstration listed the group's demands, including "full and open disclosure" of where funding for the think tank comes from, increased transparency of Policy Exchange meetings with MPs and government departments, and the removal of charitable status for "any lobby group" that receives money from "big oil and gas".

The group poured pools of black liquid outside the Policy Exchange building alongside a yellow sign reading "Caution: slippery with the truth".

Last week, 10 Just Stop Oil activists suspected of planning to disrupt Heathrow Airport were arrested.

None of the activists were able to get into the airport, the Met said.

The latest action is part of the "Oil Kills international uprising", the group said, taking place at airports around the world.

Mel Carrington, 63, a mother and former environmental consultant from Dorset, and Greg Sculthorpe, a mathematician from Doncaster, were said to be among the activists involved at Gatwick.

Earlier this month, the airport became the latest major airport to secure a High Court injunction in an attempt to stop would-be environmental activists trespassing on its land after receiving police intelligence over protest plans.

Timothy Morshead KC, representing Gatwick at the hearing, said such action could cause "severe disruption and financial loss" and "significant delays for passengers".

  • This is a breaking news story - please refresh the page for the latest information

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Eudine, six, was last seen in south east London

Six-year-old girl found 'safe and well' after going missing in south east London

Leanne Lucas (l) and Heidi Barlow (r)

Hero dance teachers who saved up to 16 children named as they fight for life after Southport knife rampage

People leave for work in the morning holding umbrellas

Multiple landslides leave dozens dead and missing in southern India

President Lai Ching-te arrives at the Ipac meeting

Taiwanese president hosts ‘largest ever’ conference on how to counter China

The footage shows a man in a green hoodie

Does this chilling footage show Southport attacker minutes before rampage that killed 2 children and injured 9 more?

Exclusive
Mel Stride speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

‘The centre really matters’: Tory leadership hopeful Mel Stride rules out merging with Nigel Farage and Reform UK

People lay flowers and pay their respects near the scene where an attack at a Taylor Swift themed yoga and dance workshop took place in Southport near Liverpool

How Southport attack unfolded: Two killed and eight people critical after mass stabbing at dance workshop

A stray dog at a protest in Ankara

Turkish assembly clears way for ‘massacre law’ to round up stray dogs

Live
Leanne Lucas is among eight in a critical condition after an attack that has already killed two children

Hero dance teacher among eight critical after knifeman's rampage that left two children dead in Southport

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves on LBC this morning

'More difficult decisions to come', Chancellor warns LBC after revealing cuts to plug £22 billion 'black hole'

Jonathan Hayes was stabbed in the leg

Pictured: Hero businessman stabbed in leg while trying to save Southport children after hearing screams from office

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and former president Donald Trump

Trump says he will ‘probably’ debate with vice president Harris

Exclusive
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris most popular Presidential candidate with UK voters

The migrant boat made its way down freshwater canals to the English Channel

Watch: ‘This is for Rishi Sunak’, migrant says, as dinghy moves down freshwater canals unobstructed by French police

Eudine, six, was last seen in south east London

‘Urgent’ search for missing six-year-old girl in south east London as police release footage of her roaming street alone

APTOPIX Venezuela Election

Venezuelan opposition says it has proof of election victory

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the town of Majdal Sham after a rocket attack in Golan Heights

Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after weekend strike kills 12 children

Matt Richards won silver in the men’s 200m Freestyle Final on day three

‘I thought I finished first’: Matt Richards wins silver in nail-biting freestyle race

People protest the official election results declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner of the presidential election, the day after the vote in Caracas

Protests as Maduro declared winner of Venezuela’s disputed presidential election

Adam Peaty lost out on the gold by 0.02 seconds.

Olympic star Adam Peaty breaks silence after testing positive for Covid

Election 2024 Trump Shooting Congress

Trump to be interviewed as part of FBI probe into assassination attempt

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, right, shakes hands with Penny Pritzker, left, former US Commerce Secretary

US will send 1.7 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine

The UK is set to scorch in 30 degrees on Tuesday before thunderstorms and 3.5 inches of rain bring temperatures crashing back down on Thursday.

UK set to scorch in 30 degrees before thunderstorms bring 3.5in rain on Thursday

People stand near an improvised memorial to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and others who died in a plane crash with him last year, near the Kremlin, in Moscow

Dozens of Russian Wagner fighters killed in Mali ambush

Members of the Druze minority attend a memorial ceremony for children and teenagers killed in a rocket strike at a soccer field over the weekend in the village of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed

Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after strike that killed 12

King Charles branded the attack "utterly horrific"

King Charles issues statement in wake of ‘utterly horrific’ Southport attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit