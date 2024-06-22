Two Just Stop Oil protesters deny causing £52,000 worth of damage after private jets sprayed with orange paint

Just Stop Oil plans major disruption to summer holidays with private jet stunt just the start. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Kieran Kelly

Two Just Stop Oil protesters have denied causing at least £52,000 worth of damage after private jets were sprayed with orange paint at Stansted Airport.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Cole Macdonald, 22, of Brighton, pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Saturday to causing criminal damage and interfering with national infrastructure.

The pair are accused of using angle grinders to break through an airport fence at around 5am on Thursday before entering a taxiway with Just Stop Oil-branded fire extinguishers filled with orange spray paint, the court heard.

The pair, who appeared in court via videolink from Chelmsford police station, are then alleged to have sprayed two jets.

Just Stop Oil break into Stansted Airport and spray orange paint on planes

Prosecutors say that the cost of cleaning up the paint was £52,000, although the full damage to the fence and amount needed to fund extra security in the wake of the alleged stunt is not yet known.

Read More: Environmental activist Chris Packham blames media for existence of Just Stop Oil

Read More: Two charged after Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed private jets with orange paint at Stansted Airport

The court heard that thousands of passengers were impacted as 75 flights were disrupted during a 38-minute delay.

Kowalski and Macdonald are also both charged with aggravated trespass, though they were not asked to enter pleas for that.

Keir Starmer lambasts 'pathetic' Just Stop Oil protesters

The pair were remanded in custody to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 22. One supporter swore loudly from the public gallery after they were denied bail.

Environmental group Just Stop Oil said activists had entered the airfield and used fire extinguishers filled with orange paint.

Essex Police said it detained two people after they gained access to a private area of an airfield and were "causing damage to two aircraft".

The force confirmed the private jet of pop star Taylor Swift, which Just Stop Oil said had landed at Stansted "mere hours before", was not at the airport.