Just Stop Oil protestors throw chocolate cake in face of King Charles' waxwork at Madame Tussauds

24 October 2022, 11:53 | Updated: 24 October 2022, 12:21

Just Stop Oil cake King Charles in the face
Just Stop Oil cake King Charles in the face. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Just Stop Oil protestors have covered the waxworks of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in chocolate cake at Madame Tussauds in their latest protest this morning.

In a video posted to social media, two protestors can be seen taking off their T-shirts to reveal their Just Stop Oil allegiances. The protestors then hit the King Charles waxwork in the face with chocolate cake.

Four people have been arrested for criminal damage.

The protest group has said the action comes ahead of COP 27, which King Charles will reportedly no longer attend on the advice of outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Protestors Eilidh McFadden, 20, and Tom Johnson, 29, said: “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”

King Charles' waxwork was covered by both protestors
King Charles' waxwork was covered by both protestors. Picture: social media

Read More: Sixteen arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to tarmac at central London junction

Read More: ‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’

Speaking to LBC this morning, Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer called the protest group "arrogant". He said: “I think it’s arrogant of those glueing themselves to the road to think they’re the only people that have got the answer to this. They haven’t got the answer.”

In a personal moment, the Leader of the Opposition added: “Fiona, my mum was very ill all of her life.

“She was in those ambulances when she was alive and there’ll be other families listening to this who are in the same situation.”

“I don’t know how they can look in the eye, the families who’ve got someone in the back of an ambulance. They certainly wouldn’t be able to look me in the eye if it was my mum, late mum now sadly, who was in that ambulance.”

London and the rest of the UK have faced a series of protests by the protest group, which is calling on the government to end all new oil and gas.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, October 20, the eco-protesters blocked traffic on Knightsbridge in London and sprayed paint on the outside of Harrods in what was their 20th consecutive day of protests.

On Friday October 21, police made 16 arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters sat on the road with banners and some glued themselves to the tarmac at a key junction near Holborn station in London.

