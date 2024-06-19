'We'll have a lot to say': Justin Timberlake's lawyer vows to 'vigorously defend' singer after DWI arrest

19 June 2024, 18:50

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday
Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Sag Harbor Police Dept/Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Justin Timberlake's lawyer has broken his silence after the singer was arrested for 'driving while intoxicated'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer-songwriter was understood to have been having dinner with friends at the American Hotel bar in Sag Harbor before leaving and attempting to drive off in a BMW.

He failed to stop at a stop sign and could not stay in his lane while driving at 12.37am on Tuesday, Sag Harbor Police Chief Robert Drake said.

Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" when he was pulled over, court documents said.

They added: "A strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests."

Read more: Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life

Read more: Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

A statement from attorney Edward Burke's office said: "Mr Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr Timberlake on these allegations.

"Mr Burke will have a lot to say at the appropriate time; he is currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office."

Police are said to have followed Timberlake and observed him swerving across the road.

After being pulled over, he performed a field sobriety test and was asked to take a breathalyser test but refused.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant, like there are most nights.

"They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking.

"Justin left at 12:30AM and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene."

Timberlake was arraigned on Tuesday and then released without bail. He is next due to appear in court on July 26.

He had his driving privileges in the state of New York suspended after refusing the breathalyser test.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Sir David Ormand has criticised the Conservatives for suggesting Keir Starmer is a security risk

Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout with Conservatives down to just 53 MPs, poll finds

Starmer and Neville

Keir Starmer tells Gary Neville he needs to win British people's trust, as he warns turning UK around will take 10 years

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives for a visit to Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, Grantham in East Midlands, June 17

Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets

Allen Morgan, 73, said he was locked in a "passionate but forbidden" affair with his now wife Margaret, 75, when he hired a hitman to kill his then-partner Carol

Pensioner found guilty of conspiring to murder wife after hiring hitman amid 'passionate but forbidden' affair

Charlie Cosser

Teenager jailed for life for murdering 17-year-old Charlie Cosser on dance floor at party

Police were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday

Baby girl mauled to death in dog attack at family home in Coventry

The tourists trying to stop Stonehenge being vandalised

Moment hero tourists grab Just Stop Oil spraying paint on Stonehenge, as activists 'damage rare lichen'

Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning

CCTV images show last sighting of Martin Lewis' MoneyExpertSaving colleague before going missing on 37th birthday

Pollen bomb explodes across UK as extreme hay fever sufferers warned to stay indoors with windows closed

Pollen bomb explodes across UK as extreme hay fever sufferers warned to stay indoors with windows closed

Charlie Cosser

Teenager who murdered Charlie Cosser on dance floor at party identified for the first time as judge lifts anonymity

Police rammed the cow

Cow rammed by police 'charged at people' before officers repeatedly hit it with car, watchdog says

TK Maxx and Homesense recalled the products found to contain insects

TK Max and Homesense recall tea products found to contain insects

Brits are set to enjoy some warmer weather soon

Exact date UK temperature 'to reach mid-30s' as British summer finally arrives with heatwave

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock arrest as she toasted 'the little things' in life

Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life

Putin has visited North Korea

Putin and Kim share 'pent-up inmost thoughts' as Russian and North Korean leaders vow to forge 'multi-polar world'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth

Chilling words of TV star killed by British husband in final interview before tragic murder-suicide
Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted Stonehenge

Eco activists Just Stop Oil desecrate Stonehenge with orange spray in latest radical climate protest
Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Sick fraudsters create fake GoFundMe page for Brit teenager missing in Tenerife

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Jury dismissed in trial of fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten in baby manslaughter case

s

Sir Ian McKellen breaks silence after horror fall from stage in front of West End audience

John Swinney Launches The SNP's General Election Manifesto

SNP vows ‘major investment’ in the NHS as it launches manifesto - read key pledges

Sunak refuses to rule out letting Nigel Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

Sunak won't rule out letting Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'
Rishi Sunak pledges tax cuts on LBC

Sunak pledges further tax cut after inflation drops to two per cent

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival

Revealed: Panicked final phone call of missing Brit teenager Jay Slater who vanished in Tenerife
Justin Timberlake was arrested on a drink-drive charge in the Hamptons after a night out, police said.

Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit