'We'll have a lot to say': Justin Timberlake's lawyer vows to 'vigorously defend' singer after DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Sag Harbor Police Dept/Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Justin Timberlake's lawyer has broken his silence after the singer was arrested for 'driving while intoxicated'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer-songwriter was understood to have been having dinner with friends at the American Hotel bar in Sag Harbor before leaving and attempting to drive off in a BMW.

He failed to stop at a stop sign and could not stay in his lane while driving at 12.37am on Tuesday, Sag Harbor Police Chief Robert Drake said.

Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" when he was pulled over, court documents said.

They added: "A strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests."

Read more: Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life

Read more: Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

A statement from attorney Edward Burke's office said: "Mr Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr Timberlake on these allegations.

"Mr Burke will have a lot to say at the appropriate time; he is currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office."

Police are said to have followed Timberlake and observed him swerving across the road.

After being pulled over, he performed a field sobriety test and was asked to take a breathalyser test but refused.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant, like there are most nights.

"They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking.

"Justin left at 12:30AM and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene."

Timberlake was arraigned on Tuesday and then released without bail. He is next due to appear in court on July 26.

He had his driving privileges in the state of New York suspended after refusing the breathalyser test.