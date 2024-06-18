Justin Timberlake mugshot released after singer arrested for 'driving while intoxicated' in wealthy Hamptons enclave

18 June 2024

Justin Timberlake's mugshot has been released
Justin Timberlake's mugshot has been released. Picture: Sag Harbor Police Dept

By Emma Soteriou

Justin Timberlake's mugshot has been released after he was arrested for “driving while intoxicated” in Long Island, New York.

The singer-songwriter was understood to have been having dinner with friends at the American Hotel bar in Sag Harbor before leaving and attempting to drive off in a BMW.

He failed to stop at a stop sign and could not stay in his lane while driving at 12.37am on Tuesday, Sag Harbor Police chief Robert Drake said.

Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" when he was pulled over, court documents said.

They added: "A strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests."

The musician was arraigned on Tuesday and then released without bail.

He is next due to appear in court on July 26.

The 43-year-old has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and a further two in New York City next week.

Timberlake made the headlines last year when ex-girlfriend Britney Spears released her memoir, "The Woman in Me", which included personal details of their relationship and painful breakup.

The singer is now married to actress Jessica Biel, who took to Instagram to wish her Timberlake a Happy Father’s Day on Sunday in a post that included a photo of him with his two sons.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in 2002
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in 2002. Picture: Alamy

Biel started the post to her husband of nearly 12 years saying: “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK.”

Timberlake also shared photos with his sons and said: "My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy.

"I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall."

The singer has won ten Grammy awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards after rising to fame with boyband NSYNC.

Timberlake's representatives have been approached for comment.

