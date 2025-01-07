Justin Welby lays down staff as final act as the Archbishop of Canterbury

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Archbishop of Canterbury laid down his staff as his final act following failures over his handling of child abuse accusations within the Church of England.

Justin Welby now ceases to hold the leading role within the Church, with the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell taking temporary charge after the leader was forced to step down.

Mr Welby announced his resignation in November, following days of pressure after the publication of an independent review.

But Mr Cottrell has faced his own calls to resign over mishandling of safeguarding, after revelations that a priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case was twice re-appointed under him while he was serving as Bishop of Chelmsford.

It comes as a campaigner said safeguarding in the Church of England must undergo "complete reform".

Mr Cottrell has acknowledged things "could have been handled differently" but, appearing to reject calls to quit, has pledged to "do what I can" to bring about independent scrutiny of safeguarding in the Church.

Lucy Duckworth, a Church abuse survivor and policy adviser at The Survivors Trust, told PA there remains "a question for those within the Church as to whether they have trust and faith that previous actions have been acceptable".

She added: "The Church now has a new leader whose record on safeguarding has also been called into question, like Justin Welby's was."

The independent review of Justin Welby concluded barrister and Christian camp leader John Smyth - thought to have been the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church - might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.

Having spent Monday privately at his London residence, Lambeth Palace, he was due to lay down his bishop's crozier - a ceremonial long staff - in a symbolic act which marks the official end of his ministry as Archbishop of Canterbury after a service of Evensong.

From Tuesday, most of the official functions normally held by the archbishop of Canterbury will be delegated to Mr Cottrell while some will go to the Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally, and the diocesan functions will be carried out by the Bishop of Dover Rose Hudson-Wilkin.

Ms Duckworth said nothing less than complete reform of how the Church handles safeguarding when it comes to child abuse will do.

Se told PA: "We know there is now such a problem (with safeguarding in the Church), we need to stop focusing the failures on individual leaders and start looking at complete reform of safeguarding within the Church of England.

"The only way to do that is for independent safeguarding and that's going to be voted on in February at Synod (the Church's parliament).

"We trust that Stephen Cottrell and all of the bishops will be voting for that in full."

The process to replace Mr Welby is expected to take months, with an announcement about a new archbishop of Canterbury possible in autumn.