Justin Welby lays down staff as final act as the Archbishop of Canterbury

7 January 2025, 01:03

Justin Welby lays down staff as final act as the Archbishop of Canterbury
Justin Welby lays down staff as final act as the Archbishop of Canterbury. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Archbishop of Canterbury laid down his staff as his final act following failures over his handling of child abuse accusations within the Church of England.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justin Welby now ceases to hold the leading role within the Church, with the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell taking temporary charge after the leader was forced to step down.

Mr Welby announced his resignation in November, following days of pressure after the publication of an independent review.

But Mr Cottrell has faced his own calls to resign over mishandling of safeguarding, after revelations that a priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case was twice re-appointed under him while he was serving as Bishop of Chelmsford.

It comes as a campaigner said safeguarding in the Church of England must undergo "complete reform".

Mr Cottrell has acknowledged things "could have been handled differently" but, appearing to reject calls to quit, has pledged to "do what I can" to bring about independent scrutiny of safeguarding in the Church.

Lucy Duckworth, a Church abuse survivor and policy adviser at The Survivors Trust, told PA there remains "a question for those within the Church as to whether they have trust and faith that previous actions have been acceptable".

Justin Welby now ceases to hold the leading role within the Church, with the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell taking temporary charge after the leader was forced to step down.
Justin Welby now ceases to hold the leading role within the Church, with the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell taking temporary charge after the leader was forced to step down. Picture: Alamy

She added: "The Church now has a new leader whose record on safeguarding has also been called into question, like Justin Welby's was."

The independent review of Justin Welby concluded barrister and Christian camp leader John Smyth - thought to have been the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church - might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.

Read more: Labour apologises after song 'encouraging drugging of young girls' used to soundtrack party TikTok video

Read more: Europe unites over Musk's 'lies and misinformation' as leaders accuse tech billionaire of 'interference'

Having spent Monday privately at his London residence, Lambeth Palace, he was due to lay down his bishop's crozier - a ceremonial long staff - in a symbolic act which marks the official end of his ministry as Archbishop of Canterbury after a service of Evensong.

From Tuesday, most of the official functions normally held by the archbishop of Canterbury will be delegated to Mr Cottrell while some will go to the Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally, and the diocesan functions will be carried out by the Bishop of Dover Rose Hudson-Wilkin.

Ms Duckworth said nothing less than complete reform of how the Church handles safeguarding when it comes to child abuse will do.

Se told PA: "We know there is now such a problem (with safeguarding in the Church), we need to stop focusing the failures on individual leaders and start looking at complete reform of safeguarding within the Church of England.

A rainbow shines in the sky above Lambeth Palace on the afternoon that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, performed his last services in the role following his resignation late last year over his ineffective leadership on a child abuse scandal.
A rainbow shines in the sky above Lambeth Palace on the afternoon that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, performed his last services in the role following his resignation late last year over his ineffective leadership on a child abuse scandal. Picture: Alamy

"The only way to do that is for independent safeguarding and that's going to be voted on in February at Synod (the Church's parliament).

"We trust that Stephen Cottrell and all of the bishops will be voting for that in full."

The process to replace Mr Welby is expected to take months, with an announcement about a new archbishop of Canterbury possible in autumn.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Court proceedings for man charged in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing delayed

North Korea

North Korea says it tested hypersonic intermediate range missile

Ms Cooper has defended her decision not to launch a national inquiry into child sexual abuse.

Yvette Cooper says professionals who do not report child sexual abuse will face criminal sanctions

People Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seek judge’s approval of divorce settlement

Tupac Shakur Murder Motion To Dismiss

Man charged in Tupac Shakur killing files motion to dismiss the case

Europe unites over Musk's 'lies and misinformation' as leaders accuse tech billionaire of 'interference'

Europe unites over Musk's 'lies and misinformation' as leaders accuse tech billionaire of 'interference'

Deepfakes are images generated or edited using artificial intelligence featuring real people, often involving the faces of real women edited into sexually explicit images or scenarios.

Creating and sharing explicit AI deepfake images to become criminal offence in government crackdown

Trump Hush Money

Judge denies Trump’s request to postpone hush money sentencing

Lord Soames has condemned civilian suffering as a result of the Israeli onslaught in Gaza as ‘institutionalised cruelty’.

Winston Churchill’s grandson labels civilian suffering in Gaza ‘institutionalised cruelty’

Labour apologises after song 'encouraging drugging of young girls' used to soundtrack bizarre AI animal TikTok video

Labour apologises after song 'encouraging drugging of young girls' used to soundtrack party TikTok video

Danish king changes coat of arms amid growing row with Trump over Greenland

Danish king changes 500-year-old coat of arms amid growing row with Trump over Greenland

Exclusive
Richard Tice told LBC' Tonight with Andrew Marr that Elon Musk 'can't buy' Reform UK

Elon Musk 'can't buy' Reform says Richard Tice after tech tycoon suggested US should 'topple UK government'

Rudy Giuliani (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

Judge finds Rudy Giuliani in contempt for failed responses in defamation case

Fans are certain Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged.

Zendaya and Tom Holland 'engaged' as star dons huge diamond ring at Golden Globes

The River Soar bursts its banks and floods adjacent fields on January 06, 2025 in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire

Body of man recovered from UK floodwaters - as police appeal to identify him

Immigration Border Shelters

Trump certified winner of 2024 election without challenge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump's election victory formally certified by Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris formally certifies Donald Trump's election victory

RuPaul has paid tribute to the Vivienne

RuPaul breaks silence in emotional tribute to The Vivienne as Drag Race star dies aged 32

Justin Trudeau

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announces resignation

Keven Appo

Rugby star flees the country after being charged with rape

Elon Musk's dad has urged for people to ignore him

'Just don't listen to him': Elon Musk's dad urges public to ignore son amid escalating grooming gangs row
Linda De Sousa Abreu has been jailed for 15 months.

Married prison officer jailed for 15 months after being filmed having sex with inmate

Jess Phillips speaks at the Labour Party Conference in 2023

Man charged with sending malicious communications to Labour's Jess Phillips

Andrew McIntyre has been jailed.

Instigator of Southport riots jailed for seven-and-a-half years after starting 'sinister' group chat
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

'I am a fighter but I quit': Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada's PM following cabinet revolt
Donald Trump in blue suit and red tie, seated at a wooden table, looks upwards towards the camera

Trump’s lawyers ask to halt hush money sentencing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News