Boy, 17, jailed for stabbing woman, 22, to death in 'laughing gas-fuelled row' on Christmas Eve

2 November 2024, 14:30

A 22-year-old woman died from a stab injury at Spenlow House on Jamaica Road, Bermondsey
A 22-year-old woman died from a stab injury at Spenlow House on Jamaica Road, Bermondsey. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A 17-year-old boy has been locked up for six-and-a-half years for killing a woman "in a fit of anger" during a laughing gas-fuelled row last Christmas Eve.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The youth, who cannot be identified, had argued with 22-year-old mother Kacey Clarke and stabbed her in the chest in a flat in Bermondsey, south-east London.

The defendant was cleared of murder after a trial but convicted of manslaughter and was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The court was told that at the time of the killing, he was on bail for a series of e-bike mobile phone snatches, having stolen 34 devices valued at £28,000.

A Metropolitan Police officer at the scene outside Spenlow House in Jamaica Road, Bermondsey, south east London
A Metropolitan Police officer at the scene outside Spenlow House in Jamaica Road, Bermondsey, south east London. Picture: Alamy

Sentencing, Judge Simon Mayo KC told the defendant: "I am sure that in a fit of anger you picked up a hunting knife... removed it from the sheath and stabbed her in the side of the chest.

"I accept you did not plan to stab her and that your decision to do so was formed in the moments before you did so.

"I also accept you regret what you did and the remorse you have expressed is genuine.

"You will forever have to live with the fact that in that moment of anger you stole Kacey's life."

The judge noted a statement from Ms Clarke's uncle Steve Armstrong who described the "huge impact" her death has had, leaving an "immense hole in our hearts and in our lives".

The judge said he was satisfied both the defendant and Ms Clarke were "under the influence" of nitrous oxide at the time of the killing.

Folliwng the incident, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder
Folliwng the incident, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

He imposed no separate sentence for a charge of conspiracy to rob relating to the mobile phone snatches and six counts of dangerous driving.

The court was told the youth rode an e-bike on the pavement, narrowly avoiding pedestrians.

Previously, the court heard how a row began over Ms Clarke's missing car keys, which she had mislaid.

The youth was caught on CCTV threatening to "ching" up and kill her.

The court was told Ms Clarke had thrown an object at the youth and pulled a clump of his hair out.

Read more: Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged 63 following battle with cancer

Read more: King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

But the judge rejected the defendant's claim she had a knife before he armed himself with a hunting knife in self-defence.

Police and paramedics were called just after 10pm and found Ms Clarke lying on the kitchen floor of the flat with a single stab wound to the chest.

The defendant was arrested nearby around 45 minutes later.

The hunting knife was hidden in a railway arch, where it was discovered by a Thames Water workman on January 17.

Like the victim, the boy was said to have a history of inhaling nitrous oxide - commonly known as laughing gas - which was classified a class C drug in November 2023 in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

A search of the youth's bedroom revealed a large collection of canisters, the jury was told.

The court heard the defendant had a history of possessing knives, having been caught with a 25cm long Rambo-style blade in an ice cream shop and a lock knife in his waistband in a residential area.

In all, he had convictions for 25 offences between April 2022 and September 2023. In mitigation, it was asserted that although the youth had carried knives there was a lack of threatening behaviour and that Ms Clarke "had her demons".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Craig pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual offences against a teenage pupil

Ex-teacher jailed after he 'groomed' and sexually assaulted pupil in classroom cupboard

Jackie Scully will trek 100km across the Sahara desert to mark 10 years since she was given the all-clear

Breast cancer survivor to trek 100km across Sahara desert to mark 10 years since getting all-clear

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain

What we have seen in Spain these last days is a preview of the future if we do not take action on climate change

Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader

New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch says 'huge job' ahead involves 'people we want to bring back to Conservative Party'

Janey Godley has died at the age of 63

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged 63 following battle with cancer

Exclusive
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci says 'garbage' comments made at Trump rally have 'lit up' Puerto Ricans - and could swing election

billy nighy

Billy Nighy 'stole complete works of Shakespeare from library' to prepare for drama school audition

v

Winner in Conservative leadership contest to be announced this morning

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain

Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200

UK GP visiting senior woman at home

Care homes and GPs could face closure under Labour tax plans, health leaders warn

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy launches appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night

Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Darrian Williams

Two teen boys found guilty after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol park

Westminster Protest

'Betrayed' farmers to protest over Labour's inheritance tax raid - as Chancellor insists changes are 'fair'

The teen was left to die by the side of road.

Six teenagers arrested after 13-year-old girl left with life-threatening injuries in East Yorkshire stabbing

Israel claims to have killed a high-ranking member of Hamas

Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'
Emergency and rescue personnel work at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble
The passengers was fined £48 despite their bag fitting.

Air passenger shames easyJet on TikTok after he was charged £48 for carry-on bag that fit perfectly into size checker
Gabriel Silvera and Dragos Carabineanu

Thug kills father with one punch after being asked for a cigarette outside Tube station

File photo dated 26/07/24 of Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, England’s Test and limited-overs captains respectively, have each signed new two-year central contracts. Issue date: Thursday October 31, 2024.

Man arrested after home of England cricket captain Ben Stokes raided by masked burglars

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked two sleeping students and a teacher named

Tube strikes have been called off

Tube strikes called off after significantly improved pay offer, union announces

Two people look out over an area affected by floods in Chiva, Spain

More than 200 confirmed dead in 'devastating' flash floods as red rain alert issued for Spanish region
Ruben Amorim has been confirmed as Manchester United's new head coach

Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as new head coach after sacking of Erik ten Hag

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News