Tributes paid to Kalvin Taylor, 19, as three charged with murder over teenager's death in Norwich

Three people have been charged with murdering a 19-year-old stabbed to death in Norwich last week. Picture: Family Handout/Google Street View

By Chay Quinn

Three people have been charged with murdering Kalvin Taylor, 19, after the teen was found dead in Norwich last week.

Police were called to a ground floor flat in Lefroy Road on September 21 at 10.40pm, where Kalvin Taylor's body was discovered, Norfolk Police said.

A murder investigation was launched and five arrests were made.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the man's death was consistent with a single stab wound to the chest, the force said.

The victim was identified as Taylor, from London, on Saturday.

Four people were charged in connection with Mr Taylor's death on Saturday evening, the force said.

Leon Bangura, 22, of Old Kent Road, London, is charged with murder and threatening another person with an offensive weapon.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article, possession with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Adam Dugdale, 55, of Shorncliffe Avenue, Norwich, is charged with murder.

Carrie-Anne Hall, 51, of Lodge Breck, Norwich, is charged with murder.

Matthew Holmes, 51, of Bowthorpe Road, Norwich, is charged with assisting an offender.

All four have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A teenager arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released on police bail.

Mr Taylor's mother has asked police to issue the following tribute on her behalf: "It is so devastating what has happened to my son. It has left our family in a million pieces which we will never recover from.

"Kalvin was a son, a grandson, a brother, a cousin and a friend to us all.

"We will remember and miss Kalvin all the days of our life.

"We love you Kalvin, rest in heavenly peace until we meet again."

Police inquiries are continuing and any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the force is asked to contact Norfolk Police via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P03-PO1