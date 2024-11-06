Kamala Harris calls Trump to concede defeat and urges him to govern for all Americans as president

6 November 2024, 19:18 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 19:51

Kamala Harris spoke with Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory
Kamala Harris spoke with Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump to congratulate him and concede the election, ahead of a planned public speech to supporters this evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In line with tradition, vice-president Ms Harris rang her opponent to emphasise the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and serving the interests of all Americans.

Joe Biden also called Mr Trump on Wednesday evening.

Mr Trump will return to the White House after four years away. After losing the 2020 election he refused to concede, and his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a violent insurrection.

Ms Harris' campaign said earlier that she would speak outside Howard University in Washington DC at around 9pm GMT (4pm local time) on Wednesday, after supporters gathered outside her alma mater overnight in the hope of seeing the Democrat surge to victory.

Read more: US election 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump wins in historic comeback - as Kamala Harris calls to congratulate him

Read more: Trump 'is serious about ending Ukraine war', says former national security adviser as he blames Biden for the conflict

Caller says they can't believe US voters would 'choose cheap gas over someone sane'

Ms Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are still yet to make any public statement, despite it becoming clear by early Wednesday morning that Trump had won the vote.

The Republican swept to victory in early declarations from key battleground states - taking the electoral college votes from Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin - claiming 294 electoral votes to Ms Harris' 223 as of Wednesday evening. Several states are still yet to be announced.

President Donald Trump departs his election night watch party
President Donald Trump departs his election night watch party. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Sadiq Khan says 'progress is not inevitable' as he hits out Donald Trump after election win

Read More: Donald Trump storms to historic victory over Kamala Harris in 2024 US presidential election

A sombre mood spread throughout the Howard University campus late on election day as hopes that Ms Harris could become the first president to graduate from the historically Black college were slowly quashed.

Cedric Richmond, co-chair of the Harris campaign, appeared on the stage to announce that the vice president would not be addressing supporters that night.

"Thank you for being here," the former congressman told the Howard University crowd. "Thank you for believing in the promise of America."

As it became clear she would not win, he insisted: "We still have votes to count, we still have states that have not been called yet.

"We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken, so you won't hear from the vice president tonight.

"But you will hear from her tomorrow, she will be back here tomorrow to address the HBCU (Historically black colleges and universities) family her supporters and the nation."

Hillary Clinton also waited until the following day to formally concede when she lost to Trump in 2016, while Trump refused to concede to Joe Biden when he lost in 2020.

Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to Kamala Harris, addresses supporters at a campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee
Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to Kamala Harris, addresses supporters at a campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee. Picture: Alamy

It came after Trump became only the second person in history to win a non-consecutive second term, after Grover Cleveland in 1884.

Trump defeated Harris and at the age of 78 will become the oldest president ever inaugurated.

He won after seizing victory in the swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Mr Trump declared he had won a "magnificent victory for the American people" once it was clear he was on track to return to the White House as 47th president of the United States.

His victory was confirmed as a win in Wisconsin tipped him over the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Kamala Harris.

The Republican told his supporters that "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate".

He said that he would not let his backers down and that it is "time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us", as he looks likely to win the presidency for the second time.

People leave Kamala Harris' election night event at Howard University in Washington
People leave Kamala Harris' election night event at Howard University in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Addressing a campaign party in Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, Mr Trump pledged to "fight" for "every citizen" and promised the "golden age of America".

He said: "Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.

"I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve."

He added: "This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again."

Trump's power at the start of his second presidency could be untrammelled, with the Republicans also appearing on course to win a Senate majority and retaining control in the House of Representatives.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump speaks at his election night watch party, Wednesday

What Trump's victory means for Russia-Ukraine war and rising tensions and fighting in Middle East?

Amy Dowden and former dance partner JB Gill

Amy Dowden gives health update after announcing she is dropping out of Strictly in 'heartbreaking' statement

Breaking
Mpox only spreads between people who are in close proximity to each other.

Another case of new more infectious mpox strain detected in UK, bringing total to four

Exclusive
FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during their meeting at Trump Tower, on Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Trump 'is serious about ending Ukraine war', says former national security adviser as he blames Biden for the conflict

Suzy Lamplugh disappeared in 1986, with John Cannan the prime suspect

Prime suspect in disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh dies in prison 40 years after she went missing

Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

Catherine Warrilow spoke out over her issue with Ryanair

Shock as Ryanair force passenger to pay over £100 for carry-on case - even though it fit in the checker

File photo of migrants being rescued in the Channel

Over 50 migrants rescued in English Channel, as 'several bodies' also pulled from the sea

JK Rowling funds a women-only rape crisis centre in Edinburgh

£70,000 payout for woman at centre of rape centre's 'trans heresy hunt'

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

John Swinney says he will press the new US government not to reintroduce tariffs on Scotch whisky.

Fears for Scottish whisky jobs with Trump election

Kamala Harris set to give concession speech hours after supporters are told to leave watch party amid Trump victory

Kamala Harris set to give concession speech hours after supporters are told to leave watch party amid Trump victory

Sara Sharif's father denies murdering the 10-year-old.

Sara Sharif's father accuses 'crazy' wife of abusing him before 10-year-old's death

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, launched a 'multi-million-pound' claim against the club over unpaid wages.

Benjamin Mendy wins court battle against Manchester City over £11m in unpaid wages

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has been ordered to apologise after telling a Parliament security guard to 'f*** off'.

Lee Anderson ordered for apologise after Reform UK MP told Parliament security guard to 'f*** off'

Sadiq Khan has hit out at Donald Trump

Sadiq Khan says 'progress is not inevitable' as he hits out Donald Trump after election win

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three men have been arrested after the explosion

Three arrested over Newcastle house explosion that killed boy, 7 and man in his 30s

Just Stop Oil have protested Trump's election win

Just Stop Oil sprays orange paint on US embassy after historic Donald Trump election win

UK house prices set to soar '25 per cent’ over the next five years

UK house prices set to soar by '25 per cent’ over the next five years

Kemi Badenoch attacked Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy over comments about Trump

Badenoch calls for Labour to apologise for Trump comments in first PMQs as Tory leader

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment
An Asda security guard has been stabbed

Asda security guard stabbed in supermarket attack as police launch manhunt for knifeman

GP who tried to murder mother's partner with fake Covid jab while dressed as nurse jailed for 31 years

GP who tried to murder mother's partner with fake Covid jab while dressed as nurse jailed for 31 years
World leaders have congratulated Donald Trump

World reacts to Donald Trump's 'historic election victory' and return to the White House

'I'm sick of you!': Kamala Harris' celeb supporters react after Donald Trump claims US election victory

'I'm sick of you!': Kamala Harris' celeb supporters react after Donald Trump claims US election victory
U.S. Secret Service agents remove Donald Trump from the stage with blood on his face during a campaign rally shooting

Donald Trump says he survived assassination attempt 'for a reason'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces
Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News