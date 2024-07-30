Exclusive

Kamala Harris most popular Presidential candidate with UK voters

30 July 2024, 07:04

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris. Picture: Getty
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Polling suggests that US Vice President Kamala Harris - who is in pole position to be the Democrat candidate for President in November - is seen more favourably by people in the UK compared to her opponent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC has been given exclusive access to data collated by market research company Savanta which suggests that the UK public feel more favourably towards Kamala Harris than Joe Biden, Donald Trump or JD Vance.

A net favourability rating of +3, in the context of UK politicians, would make her one of the most popular in the country, whilst Donald Trump is the least liked US political figure with -38 net favourability - the only public figure who consistently polls below him is former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

US President Joe Biden, who recently stepped back from the race for the White House, is at -23, whilst former Ohio senator JD Vance is at -16 - though 34% of Brits said they did not know who he was.

The figures also suggest that those who see Donald Trump becoming President again as a “bad outcome” have declined over the past six months. Compared with January of this year there has been a six point decline from 59% in January to 53% today of those who believe Trump being president would be a "bad outcome".

The data from Savanta suggests that two thirds of UK adults think Donald Trump is dishonest and 60% say he is 'bogus', though he is seen as ambitious by 72% of the British public, and just over half see him as 'strong'.

Meanwhile his former opponent President Biden was only seen as dishonest by fewer than 1 in 4 voters, he was seen as weak by 64% and three quarters of those surveyed said he was at an inappropriate age to be President.

Chris Hopkins, Savanta's Political Research Director, told LBC "Biden dropping out of the race - in the eyes of the UK public - is give Kamala Harris a fresh start"

"Against Donald Trump there was this perception that Biden wasn't really up to it. His ratings among the UK public were dropping and having a new candidate now gives the Democrats that fresh start."

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

