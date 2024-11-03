Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live

3 November 2024, 06:47 | Updated: 3 November 2024, 06:49

Kamala Harris (R) actress Maya Rudolph on Saturday Night Live
Kamala Harris (R) actress Maya Rudolph on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped into Saturday Night Live to give herself a pep talk days before the US presidential election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The presidential hopeful appeared as the "mirror image" of herself alongside actress Maya Rudolph, who reprised her role impersonating the vice president, during the show's cold open.

Harris was scheduled to be heading to Detroit, Michigan before her campaign revealed she was making an unscheduled stop in New York City.

The final show before Tuesday's election opened on a CNN parody, before cutting to a Trump rally with Austin Johnson portraying the former president and his most recent Liz Cheney remarks.

It then cut to a conversation between Rudolph as Harris, Dana Carvey portraying President Joe Biden, Jim Gaffigan as vice presidential pick Tim Walz, and Andy Samberg's Dough Emhoff.

Rudolph stepped aside for a moment to reflect before her last campaign speech, seeing the real Harris as she looked into the mirror.

Kamala Harris gives herself a pep talk
Kamala Harris gives herself a pep talk. Picture: Getty

"I just wish I could talk to someone who's been in my shoes," she said moments before the Democratic presidential nominee appeared.

"You know, a black South Asian woman running for president, preferably from the Bay Area."

The pair give each other a pep talk before resolving to "end the dram-ala" and "keep Kamala and carry on-a-la".

John Mulaney returned to host the famed sketch comedy show for the sixth time on Saturday, alongside musical guest Chappell Roan.

Read more: 'I've got one vote, I'm going to use it': Harrison Ford backs Kamala Harris in rare presidential endorsement

Read more: Donald Trump brands Kamala Harris a 'low IQ person' during Salem rally

Also making a surprise appearance was Virginia Senator and Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate Tim Kaine, who appeared in a skit where a contestant could not recall who Kaine was.

Many US politicians have appeared on the long-running variety show, including Harris' Republican opponent Donald Trump, who hosted the show in 2015.

Hillary Clinton appeared on the show alongside impersonator Amy Poehler during her 2008 Democratic primary campaign and unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign.

The first sitting president to appear on the show was Republican Gerald Ford, who made his debut a cold open in April 1976.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mum-of-four Emma Smith sadly died in September after being diagnosed with cancer

Grieving family set up fundraiser after ‘unempathetic’ landlord evicts them following shock death of mum from cancer

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-EARLY VOTING

Key swing states to watch out for in the 2024 US Election – and why they matter

Donald Trump brands Kamala Harris a 'low IQ person' during Salem rally

Donald Trump brands Kamala Harris a 'low IQ person' during Salem rally

Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder

Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder

The scene of the on-going police incident

'Horror' in Edinburgh as 'severed head' found on Cowgate city street, with 'gruesome images' circulating online

'I've got one vote, I'm going to use it': Harrison Ford backs Kamala Harris in rare presidential endorsement

'I've got one vote, I'm going to use it': Harrison Ford backs Kamala Harris in rare presidential endorsement

Russell Brand outside the Trew Era community cafe in Hoxton funded using money from the sales of his book 'Revolution'

Police probing Russell Brand over historic sex offence allegations 'hand CPS file' to consider charges

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks speaks for the first time

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks breaks silence 20 years on

aerial view of Malton, North Yorkshire

Schoolgirl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire as police launch launch investigation

WATCH: Three family members of Sara Sharif were arrested at Gatwick Airport for her muder

WATCH: Moment police board plane and arrest fugitive family of schoolgirl Sara Sharif on suspicion of murder

Craig pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual offences against a teenage pupil

Ex-teacher jailed after he 'groomed' and sexually assaulted pupil in classroom cupboard

A 22-year-old woman died from a stab injury at Spenlow House on Jamaica Road, Bermondsey

Boy, 17, jailed for stabbing woman, 22, to death in 'laughing gas-fuelled row' on Christmas Eve

Jackie Scully will trek 100km across the Sahara desert to mark 10 years since she was given the all-clear

Breast cancer survivor to trek 100km across Sahara desert to mark 10 years since getting all-clear

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain

What we have seen in Spain these last days is a preview of the future if we do not take action on climate change

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader

New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch says 'huge job' ahead involves 'people we want to bring back to Conservative Party'
Janey Godley has died at the age of 63

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged 63 following battle with cancer
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci says 'garbage' comments made at Trump rally have 'lit up' Puerto Ricans - and could swing election
billy nighy

Billy Nighy 'stole complete works of Shakespeare from library' to prepare for drama school audition
v

Winner in Conservative leadership contest to be announced this morning

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain

Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200
UK GP visiting senior woman at home

Care homes and GPs could face closure under Labour tax plans, health leaders warn

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy launches appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night

Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Darrian Williams

Two teen boys found guilty after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News