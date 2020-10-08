Kamala Harris: Trump's handling of Covid 'greatest failure' in presidential history

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence faced off in the 2020 vice presidential debate. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris have clashed over coronavirus, the US economy and American race relations in the only vice presidential debate of 2020.

Thursday morning's debate between the Republican and Democratic candidates for vice president represented a far calmer and more polite exchange than last week's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The pair began by discussing the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which highlighted the two parties' conflicting visions for the US.

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Ms Harris said as Pence, who leads the president's coronavirus task force, shook his head.

The vice president responded, saying: "Our nation's gone through a very challenging time this year.

"I want the American people to know, from the very first day, President Trump has put the health of America first."

He then promised millions of doses of a so-far unconfirmed treatment before the end of 2020.

This story is being updated...