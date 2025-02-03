Kanye West and Bianca Censori's naked Grammys stunt costs singer $20million Tokyo gig

Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Kanye West has reportedly lost a $20 million deal to play an exclusive show in Japan following Sunday night's red carpet Grammys stunt.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

West, 47, and his wife, Bianca Censori, 30, caused controversy on Sunday when the architect arrived at the Grammys wearing little more than a clear chiffon slip.

The nearly-naked display led to the pair reportedly being kicked out of the Los Angeles awards bash, with Kanye told to leave despite being nominated for two awards.

West opted for a standard all-black ensemble - with jeans, trainers and black sunglasses.

Bianca, meanwhile, shocked attendees when she revealed a skin-tight see-through mesh beneath a fluffy black coat.

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West and Bianca Censori arriving to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, Ca. © Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com Credit: AFF/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The source added Japan is having a "cultural awakening" when it comes to women's rights, with investors unhappy with the rece

"The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan."

The source added Japan is having a "cultural awakening" when it comes to women's rights, with investors unhappy with the recent stunts pulled by West.

Read more: Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'kicked out' of Grammy Awards after shocking red carpet with 'nude' outfit

Read more: Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

"What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable," the source added.

"He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."

Quickly after their arrival, the couple was escorted out of the show amid claims they hadn’t been invited.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca were reportedly removed from the Grammy's. Picture: Getty

They were told to leave after “the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet,” Page Six reports.

Complex meanwhile, claims the pair were invited and weren’t told to leave the show.

While the truth of what happened is yet to be revealed, its safe to say some fans weren’t impressed by Bianca’s outfit.One X user said: "Every single time i have seen Kanye's wife naked was against my will.

"A second questioned: "Kanye's wife is fully naked.... does this event not have a dress code...? #GRAMMYs."