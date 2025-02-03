Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'kicked out' of Grammy Awards after shocking red carpet with 'nude' outfit

Kanye West and his wife Bianca were reportedly removed from the Grammy's. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have sparked confusion at this year’s Grammy Awards after reportedly being forcibly removed from the show.

According to reports, Kanye was told to leave the show, despite being nominated for two awards.

Kanye and his wife Bianca attracted stunned looks when they arrived on the red carpet.

West opted for a standard all-black ensemble - with jeans, trainers and black sunglasses.

Bianca, meanwhile, shocked attendees when she revealed a skin-tight see-through mesh beneath a fluffy black coat.

Bianca stunned onlookers on the red carpet. Picture: Alamy

Quickly after their arrival, the couple was escorted out of the show amid claims they hadn’t been invited.

They were told to leave after “the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet,” Page Six reports.

Complex meanwhile, claims the pair were invited and weren’t told to leave the show.

While the truth of what happened is yet to be revealed, its safe to say some fans weren’t impressed by Bianca’s outfit.

One X user said: "Every single time i have seen Kanye's wife naked was against my will."

A second questioned: "Kanye's wife is fully naked.... does this event not have a dress code...? #GRAMMYs."

Beyonce secured the prestigious Album of the Year Grammy Award for her chart-topping country album Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

The US superstar had been nominated on four previous occasions, but failed to secure the prize with 2008's I Am... Sasha Fierce, 2013's Beyonce, 2016's Lemonade and 2022's Renaissance.

Collecting the award on Sunday, she said: "I just feel very full and very honoured.

"It's been many, many years and I want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work.

"I want to dedicate this to Ms (Linda) Martell, and I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. God bless y'all. Thank you so much."

The singer also praised the firefighters for "keeping us safe" during the Los Angeles wildfires.

She also secured best country album and was presented the award by pop star Taylor Swift.

Delivering her acceptance speech, the singer said: "I really was not expecting this. I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years.

"I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it.

"I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent."