Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'headed for divorce' after splitting 'weeks ago'

By Will Conroy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

The rapper and his wife are "possibly” planning to file for divorce after they allegedly split weeks ago.

The pair have not been seen together since September 20, with Kanye telling friends he intends to divorce Bianca and move to Japan, according to TMZ.

Despite no reason yet being offered for the breakup, they are understood to have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago.

After they were last pictured in Tokyo, the 47-year-old has remained in the Japanese capital while his wife reportedly flew to Australia to be with her family during this period.

The couple got married in December 2022 - just one month after the rapper’s divorce with Kim Kardashian was finalised.

Kanye shares four children with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star - daughters North, 11, Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five.

Bianca had been travelling with Kanye as of late, supporting him at his various Vultures Listening Parties around the world while her family has also attended one of the shows.

The rapper announced his new ‘Bully’ album last week and debuted his new song ‘Beauty and the beast’ during his show at Haikou, China.

The pair are often seen in eye-catching and controversial outfits with Bianca notorious for wearing revealing clothing.

Earlier this year, in February, Kim asked Kanye to have his wife cover up when around their children, according to MailOnline.

An insider told the publication: “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.

“Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist.”

They added: “Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into.”