Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'headed for divorce' after splitting 'weeks ago'

7 October 2024, 21:58

The pair reportedly broke up a few weeks ago.
The pair reportedly broke up a few weeks ago. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The rapper and his wife are "possibly” planning to file for divorce after they allegedly split weeks ago.

The pair have not been seen together since September 20, with Kanye telling friends he intends to divorce Bianca and move to Japan, according to TMZ.

Despite no reason yet being offered for the breakup, they are understood to have been telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago.

After they were last pictured in Tokyo, the 47-year-old has remained in the Japanese capital while his wife reportedly flew to Australia to be with her family during this period.

The couple got married in December 2022 - just one month after the rapper’s divorce with Kim Kardashian was finalised.

Kanye shares four children with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star - daughters North, 11, Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five.

Read more: Bianca Censori's father 'demands she and Kanye fly to Australia' to discuss extremely revealing outfits

Read more: Kim Kardashian seen for the first time with Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori at Vultures listening party

Bianca had been travelling with Kanye as of late, supporting him at his various Vultures Listening Parties around the world while her family has also attended one of the shows.

The rapper announced his new ‘Bully’ album last week and debuted his new song ‘Beauty and the beast’ during his show at Haikou, China.

The pair are often seen in eye-catching and controversial outfits with Bianca notorious for wearing revealing clothing.

Earlier this year, in February, Kim asked Kanye to have his wife cover up when around their children, according to MailOnline.

An insider told the publication: “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.

“Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist.”

They added: “Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Play Store app icon on smartphone screen

US judge orders Google to open its Android app store to competition

Cissy Houston singing

Cissy Houston, Whitney’s Grammy-winning mother, dies at 91

Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Election 2024 Trump

Trump suggests migrants who commit murder do so because ‘it’s in their genes’

Tunisia's President Kais Saied waving

Tunisia’s Kais Saied wins second term after cracking down on opposition

Mrs Vardy lost the original case after a judge ruled it was "substantially true" that she had leaked Mrs Rooney's private information

Wagatha Christie dispute returns to court as Rebekah Vardy challenges Coleen Rooney's £1.8m legal costs

Dr Janine Parody and her dog

Vet reprimanded for taking cat home without owner's permission instead of putting it down

Idan Shtivi

Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi confirmed dead a year on from October 7 attack

Mideast War Anniversary Gaza Destruction

US spends record amount on military aid to Israel in last year

A man walks past a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike

Israeli military ‘to launch operations on Lebanon’s southern coast’

Victoria Taylor vanished on September 30.

Police searching for Victoria Taylor reveal new sighting of missing mum as expert divers scour river

Hurricane Milton seen from above

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 5 amid Florida evacuation preparations

R Kelly at the Billboard Music Awards in 2000 in Los Angeles

US Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from jailed singer R Kelly

A teenager has been stabbed at Sloane Square Tube station

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing at Sloane Square Tube station

Elon Musk wearing a Make America Great Again cap

US Supreme Court will not hear appeal from Musk’s X over warrant in Trump case

Police have advised drivers to avoid the road and find an "alternate" route

Major incident declared after 'school bus' carrying 70 passengers crashes in Northern Ireland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford

Girl who stabbed teachers and pupil carried knives to school from age of seven, court hears
People protest on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, in Jer

War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks one year since Hamas attack

Ex-Met Police officer David Carrick

Former Met Police officer David Carrick charged with eight sexual offences against two women
1,000 members of staff have lost their jobs in today's deal.

TGI Fridays to close 35 restaurants in deal to save high-street chain - see full list

The asteroid Dimorphos

Spacecraft blasts off to investigate scene of defensive cosmic crash

Tizi Hodson, 70, from Gedney Hill in Lincolnshire originally applied for a job as a motorcycle stunt rider in January 1976

Woman gets reply about dream job application 48 years after sending it

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti

Kosovo lifts border crossing ban on entry of products from Serbia

Boris Johnson said Sue Gray was 'always a goner'

Boris Johnson tells LBC Sue Gray was 'always a goner' and in 'retrospect' was never the right person for Starmer role
Stephen Cox was found guilty of 14 counts, and not guilty on four

GP jailed for slew of indecent assaults against female patients

Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy

Man City defeat Premier League in legal battle over sponsorship deals in landmark ruling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit