Kanye West 'marries' Yeezy designer Biana Censori in secret ceremony two months after divorcing Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are understood to have got 'married' in a secret ceremony. Picture: Getty/Linkedin

By Asher McShane

Kanye West has celebrated his ‘wedding’ to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, 45, reportedly had a private ceremony with Bianca and the pair have been spotted wearing wedding rings.

However the marriage isn’t legally binding as the pair haven’t filed a marriage certificate, according to showbiz site TMZ.

Bianca has worked at the Yeezy brand for several years after it expanded to incorporate a homes division. Her job title is Head of Architecture at the rapper’s empire.

Kanye was spotted wearing a wedding ring earlier this week in Los Angeles.

Last month Kanye released a song dedicated to her called ‘Censori Overload.’

Kim Kardashian arriving for an appearance on Good Morning America last year. Picture: Getty

The couple were spotted dining together at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

Last year, Kanye had a brief romance with actress Julia Fox for around 'a month' following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

But in a recent interview with Andy Cohen Julia said she didn’t think Kanye ever even got to know her middle name.

“You don't think he knows your full name?' Andy said. 'Julia Fox.”

“Well, I also have a middle name,” Julia said.

Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim in November last year, after getting married in 2014 in a lavish ceremony in Florence.