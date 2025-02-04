Kanye West breaks silence after wife Bianca's 'nude' red carpet stunt sees couple 'kicked out' of Grammy Awards

Kanye West, Bianca Censori at the 67th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Kanye West has broken his silence following claims he was “kicked out of the Grammys” after his wife Bianca's naked red carpet stunt.

Bianca Censori and West attracted stunned looks when they arrived on the red carpet for the annual award show.

West opted for a standard all-black ensemble - with jeans, trainers and black sunglasses.

Bianca, meanwhile, shocked attendees when she revealed a skin-tight see-through mesh beneath a fluffy black coat.

This, allegedly, resulted in the pair being removed from the show.

But Kanye has now hit back at those claims, claiming he and his wife left on their own accord and, in fact, were invited to the event.

Bianca stunned onlookers on the red carpet. Picture: Alamy

He took to social media to share a photo of journalist Don Lemon, pinning the blame on him for the reports they had been kicked out of the Grammys.

He said: “This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies 3 decades of innovating music and they always K***S like this.”

No evidence suggests in was Lemon who first reported Kanye had been removed from the event.

While the truth of what happened is yet to be revealed, its safe to say some fans weren’t impressed by Bianca’s outfit.

One X user said: "Every single time i have seen Kanye's wife naked was against my will."

A second questioned: "Kanye's wife is fully naked.... does this event not have a dress code...? #GRAMMYs."

West reportedly lost a $20 million deal to play an exclusive show in Japan following Sunday night's red carpet Grammys stunt.

"The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan."

The source added Japan is having a "cultural awakening" when it comes to women's rights, with investors unhappy with the recent stunts pulled by West.

"What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable," the source added.

"He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."