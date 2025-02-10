Kanye West slammed for Super Bowl advert directing viewers to site selling swastika t-shirts

Kanye West has been criticised for a Super Bowl advert he aired for a website that sold a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.

The rapper, who has been criticised for overt anti-Semitism online and praise for Adolf Hitler, appeared lying down in the advert during Sunday's flagship annual American football game.

Fox, where the game was shown, is facing questions over how the advert was allowed to be broadcast.

West said in the advert, which was shot from a dentist's chair: "I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth, so once again I had to shoot it on the iPhone... go to Yeezy.com".

The only item for sale on that website is a white t-shirt with a swastika on the front. The listing also has the code "HH-01", which is likely to be a reference to "Heil Hitler".

Fox declined to comment.

The Anti-Defamation League said on social media: "As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika. The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis.

"It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.

"If that wasn’t enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye’s website as “HH-01,” which is code for “Heil Hitler.”

"Kanye was tweeting vile antisemitism nonstop since last week. There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience".

The rapper, who is now known as Ye, was ejected from Twitter on Monday after continually posting tweets of an antisemitic nature and describing slavery as "a choice" from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon.

He said: "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent.

"It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip."

"Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said earlier: "Once again, Ye has gone on an antisemitic rampage online. It couldn't be any clearer that he is an unrepentant, proud antisemite."

The move came after West made a number of antisemitic remarks including praising Hitler in a conversation with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that year.

In a video obtained by US outlet TMZ in 2023, West was also seen making a series of incoherent statements, including references to Jews and Zionists.

Following the remarks, he issued an apology in Hebrew on Instagram, which read: "I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.

"It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

He added: "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."