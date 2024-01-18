Kanye West has teeth removed and 'replaced' with $850,000 titanium dentures

Ye appears to have taken out his teeth. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Ye

By Kieran Kelly

Kanye West has had all of his teeth removed and 'replaced' with $850,000 titanium dentures.

The US rapper, who is legally known as Ye, posted a picture of his new teeth on Instagram, comparing himself to James Bond villain, Jaws, from Moonraker and The Spy Who Loved Me.

His new teeth cost 'more than diamonds', as they were designed by Ye himself, MailOnline reports.

Dr Thomas Connelly, from Beverly Hills, told the publication: "Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression.

"The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!"

Kanye West's new 'teeth'. Picture: Instagram/Ye

It is not the first time the US rapper has taken drastic action to remodel his teeth.

In 2010, while speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Ye showed off new sparkling diamond and gold implants.

"I just thought that diamonds were cooler," he said at the time.

Kanye West's old teeth. Picture: Getty

A confused Ellen asked the rapper: "It's not a grill?"

Kanye replied: "It's really my real teeth. I replaced my bottom row of teeth.

"I guess there's just certain things that rock stars are supposed to do."