Exclusive

'It would be a shame to give up': Johnson-Thompson has eyes on Los Angeles 2028 after clinching first Olympic medal

10 August 2024, 12:12

'It would be a shame to give up': Johnson-Thompson has eyes on Los Angeles 2028 after clinching first Olympic medal
'It would be a shame to give up': Johnson-Thompson has eyes on Los Angeles 2028 after clinching first Olympic medal. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has confirmed she has her eyes on Olympic gold in four years' time after finally clinching her first Games medal at Friday night's nail-biting heptathlon finale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Asked by LBC's Charlotte Lynch how she was feeling about the next four years and the potential that she could make a return for Los Angeles 2028, the silver medalist said she was "feeling good" and had her eye on the next championships.

"I feel like I'm starting to truly know myself as a competitor, know my body as an athlete," she said.

"It would be such a shame to give up all this knowledge I've got and all of this competitive energy I've got, so as long as I'm competitive I'm going to be around."

Johnson-Thompson narrowly missed out on gold to defending champion Nafi Thiam despite running and throwing several personal and season's bests during the seven events.

The Team GB Olympian's career has been something of a rollercoaster marked by stunning highs and desperate lows, having suffered a career-threatening Achilles injury and another devastating setback during the Tokyo Games.

Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins a silver medal

Read More: 'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold

Read More: Olympic men's field hockey final ends in brawl after Dutch player 'shushes' the German keeper in shootout

But reflecting on her success at the Paris Games, Johnson-Thompson said: "I always feel support, whether I do good or bad, and I'm so grateful for that.

"As an athlete, it's very high stakes out there - and I know it's only sport - but it is people's lives. It's day in, day out. The Olympics comes every four years and this it the fourth time of me trying so I know that the stakes are so high.

The two-time world champion said she had felt the country's support from home and within the stadium.

"There were so many British flags in that stadium. I'm forever grateful to all them people."

Johnson-Thompson admitted that there was "a moment" when she thought she may never get her hands on an Olympic medal, "especially after Tokyo".

The silver medalist said she felt a huge relief after her shotput throw.

"It's not like a big throw in the grand scheme of things but I came from a background of in 2016 when I threw 11.5m, so to get over 14m... when it mattered, last throw."

She continued: "I've had a lot of experiences where I've just taken part and you can't get that sort of animal out of you. So I'm so happy that I was in that state where I was responding and competing.

"I'm proud of the performance I put out there."

The heptathlon also said she believes she could not "have done any more" after losing out on gold to Nafi Thiam - the three-time Olympic champion who is widely considered the greatest of all time in the event.

"I'm really happy that I was able to push her to the very end and make it a little bit harder.

"I've got no regrets at all. I'm super proud of my performance and I couldn't have done any more.

Johnson-Thompson said she would first be enjoying some sleep before properly celebrating.

"See my family see my dogs. Get a little cuddle from my dogs... go home and just relax."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian army tanks take a position at an area of Kursk region of Russia

Russia tightens security in region of Ukraine incursion as fighting persists

Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs United States game

Travis Scott remains in custody after altercation with security guard in Paris

The debris at the site seen from above

Brazilian authorities probe cause of plane crash that left 61 dead

'Forever 19': Jay Slater's horse-drawn coffin flanked by friends and family dressed in blue to pay final respects

'Forever 19': Jay Slater's horse-drawn coffin arrives at funeral as friends and family dressed in blue pay respect

Betty Prashker sat before a bookcase, in 2001

Feminist publishing pioneer Betty Prashker dies aged 99

This image made from a video, shows the yard of a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

Death toll rises to 80 after Israeli air strike hits Gaza school

'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold

'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold
The Durkee Fire burning in eastern Oregon last month

Record-breaking wildfires scorch more than 1.4 million acres in Oregon

People inspect the rubble at a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

More than 60 killed in Israeli air strike on school in Gaza City, officials say

This image made from a video, shows the yard of a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)

Dozens killed following Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza City

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech as he visits a flood-hit area in Uiju

North Korean leader says thousands of flood victims will be brought to capital

Exclusive
Spoiled spoilt ballot paper for forthcoming Parliamentary General Election 2024 in UK - wasted vote Conservatives

Exclusive: Seven in ten think Conservatives are 'unelectable', including four in ten who voted Tory at last election

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Bozeman

Donald Trump headlines Montana rally after plane diverted

'We don't want another life ruined': Family of grandmother killed by teen driver after hen-do beg judge for mercy

'We don't want another life ruined': Family of grandmother killed by teen driver after hen-do beg judge for mercy

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning a silver medal

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins silver medal in heptathlon at Paris Olympics

Palestinians flee the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip, following Israeli military evacuation orders

Israeli troops launch new assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Khelif celebrating after securing victory at the Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris

Imane Khelif - Algerian boxer at heart of gender controversy row - wins gold at Paris Olympics
Wreckage from a plane that crashed by a home in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil

61 presumed dead in Brazil plane crash

Fire coming from a plane that crashed by a home in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil

Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

A Russian soldier fires from D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions

Russia declares federal emergency in area under attack from Ukrainian forces

Swifties singing and dancing in Vienna after all shows were cancelled

Taylor Swift fans come together in Vienna to sing and dance in the streets after concerts cancelled
King Charles has praised "community spirit" in wake of riots

King Charles praises 'community spirit' that counters 'aggression and criminality' after widespread rioting
Avon and Somerset Police have released bodycame footage of an arrest

'I've been expecting you' Watch moment rioter who had been waiting for police is arrested on doorstep
The scene outside the stadium in venue where the show was meant to take place

Third person in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna

Amanda Knox arrives flanked by her husband, Christopher Robinson, right, and her lawyer, Luca Luparia Donati, left, at a court in Florence, Italy, on June 5 2024

Amanda Knox ‘freely’ accused man over roommate’s murder, Italian court says

The plane was seeing falling from the sky

All 61 people onboard plane that crashed in Brazil are dead, airline confirms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit