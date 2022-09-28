Kate addresses cost of living crisis on visit to Welsh food bank

28 September 2022, 22:25

Kate who visited a food bank in Swansea with William
Kate who visited a food bank in Swansea with William. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

The Princess of Wales made a rare foray into politics as she spoke of the need for food banks to help families cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Kate made the comments about the importance of community services during a discussion at St Thomas Church in Swansea as part of her first visit to Wales since inheriting her new title.

Over the last two years the church has been transformed into a community hub, which includes a food bank, facilities for homeless people, and a not-for-profit café and community training kitchen.

The site is also home to the Swansea Baby Basics baby bank, a volunteer-led project that distributes essentials to vulnerable mothers and their newborn babies across the city.

Kate and William in Swansea
Kate and William in Swansea. Picture: Alamy
Kate meeting people in Swansea
Kate meeting people in Swansea. Picture: Alamy

During the visit with husband William, Kate said: "With the cost of living crisis, there are a lot of desperate people out there.

"The royal said that the food bank was a 'lifeline to so many people' particularly after the pandemic and amid the soaring cost of living."

Chatting with a group of elderly worshippers, she added: "What's so wonderful about this place is that there is such a good mixture of young and old. It's extraordinary. You have 90-year-olds as well as youngsters. It's a real family organisation.

"We need places like this to bring people together, places where people can come and engage. It's what we need post Covid and with the cost of living crisis.

"Lots of people are too scared to come an engage so it's wonderful that you go out to see them too.

"Places like this are so needed. They bring people together, help them to connect, it's what we have missed since Covid. All gathering together under one roof."

Before their visit to Swansea, the pair started their day by arriving at RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station around 12.20pm where they met crew, volunteers, and people who have been helped by the charity. 

The Prince of Wales watched as his wife the Princess of Wales was presented with a posy of flowers by four-year-old Theo Crompton, at the start of their visit.

The Prince and Princess, who used to live in Anglesey, walked from the lifeboat station to the Holyhead Marine and Café Bar where they met locals including representatives of small businesses and organisations including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets.

